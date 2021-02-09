Culture FIX: Feb. 10-16, 2021

As I write this, there is more snow than love in the air, but no doubt that will reverse as we approach Valentine’s Day on Sunday. Right, Lovebirds? What do you have planned? Need help? Read on…

American Heart Association, Heart Ball Auction | Virtual. DETAILS: Show your love for heart health during American Heart Month by bidding on experiences, merchandise, and gift certificates. Auction concludes Friday, Feb. 12th, noon.

heart.org

My Furry Valentine 2021, Virtual Adoption Event | Facebook Live. DETAILS: Here’s your chance to bring home a furry friend to warm your heart and home. Learn about more than 600 adoptable animals, with the flexibility to schedule meet & greets with rescues and shelters, and adopt at discounted rates. Adoption is open through Sunday, Feb. 14.

myfurryvalentine.com

Feb. 10, Wednesday

Travis Brown

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Locks and Dams of the Ohio River Valley.” Travis Brown is adjunct professor at Xavier University’s School of Criminal Justice and executive board member of the Kenton County Historical Society. He explains how these structures changed the face of river transportation in Kentucky.

bcmuseum.org

Feb. 11, Thursday

The Barn / ARTFlix | 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This series features films about artists and art. Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” about pointillist artist George Seurat, won the Pulitzer Prize and remains a classic of the genre. This video of the 1986 stage production stars original leads Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

artatthebarn.org

Musicians for Health, Valentine Happening | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Free performance by Ashley & Annette Shepherd honoring all front-line heroes and benefiting nonprofit focused on music and wellness.

facebook.com/Musicians4Health



Feb. 12, Friday

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Romeo & Juliet” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Live, streaming performance as part of ArtsWave #ILoveTheArts campaign kick-off weekend. Repeats Saturday, and then Sunday – broadcast on WVXU 91.7.

cincyshakes.com

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | 7 p.m. (virtual, plus 48-hour viewing window) DETAILS: “Honeymood” is described as “a romantic comedy of errors following a bride and groom on their wedding night. Instead of the romantic night they had planned, the couple gets into a fight. What follows is a dazed, urban odyssey across Jerusalem that confronts them with past loves, repressed doubts, and the lives they have left behind.” Might not be best suited for kids. Festival continues on Valentine’s Day with “My Name is Sara.”

mayersonjcc.org

Shoko & Brendan Kinsella

Xavier Music Series | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: An apt pairing for Valentine’s weekend, wife and husband piano duo Shoko & Brendan Kinsella perform music ranging from Brahms’ Hungarian Dances to nostalgic solo works by Godowsky and Barber to Piazzola’s ‘Le Grand Tango’ for two pianos and percussion. There is also a recommended drink and dessert menu to enjoy along with the performance.

xavier.edu/musicseries

Feb. 13, Saturday

Tia Seay

The Carnegie, Tiny Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011 and virtual. DETAILS: This intrepid series of intimate concerts continues with soulful vocalist Tia Seay and Cincinnati Boychoir Music Director Jason Alexander Holmes. Prefer to experience this from home? That’s fine too!

thecarnegie.com

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, Dear Johns | Virtual. DETAILS: This Valentine’s cabaret highlights songs written or sung by people named John (think Legend, Elton, Lennon, Cougar Mellencamp, Olivia Newton), plus a few, fun break-up songs to round out the (sniff) theme.

cincinnatimenschorus.org

Feb. 14, Sunday

Bela Horvath

Chester Englander

concert:nova, Travel Series| 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: A musical travelogue exploring Romani (Gypsy) and Hungarian music, featuring guest artists Bela Horvath, violin, and Chester Englander, cimbalom. Music of Kodaly, Kurtag, Bartok and Sarasate, as well as some traditional music for regional flavor.

concertnova.com

Queen City Cabaret, “Tea for Two”| 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This “Valentine from Doris Day” (Did you know she was from Cincinnati?) was filmed at the Fitton Center in Hamilton. Snuggle up with your BFF and enjoy the stylings of vocalist Sarah Folsom and pianist Matthew Humphreys on TV or online, or on QCC’s Facebook page.

queencitycabaretcincy.com

Feb. 15, Monday

Know Theatre, “Serials!” | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Episode 2 of Lightningzoom” battle of the brief, new plays. Continuing from last week: “Dawn We Now,” by Emily Borst; “Fight or Flyte,” by Brandon Leatherland and “Intramarital Affairs,” by Kelly Morton. Two brand-new shows: “Connection Lost,” by Mary Beringer and “Goodbye Babylon,” by Trevor Browning.

knowtheatre.com

Mandy Gaines

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The MEMO| 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: “Singin’ and Swingin’” features one of Cincinnati’s most accomplished jazz vocalists, Mandy Gaines, backed by the excellent Brad Myers Trio, with Myers on guitar, Mike Sharfe on bass and Josiah Wolf on drums. No more blue Monday.

memorialhallotr.com

Feb. 16, Tuesday

Brighton Center, Mardi Gras for Homeless Children | 6-9 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Thirtieth annual event for Fat Tuesday with proceeds benefiting Brighton’s Homeward Bound Shelter for Youth. Meet new Brighton Center leadership team. Party at home packages begin at $100.

