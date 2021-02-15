Coast-to-coast Moveable Feast virtually breaks recent CCM fundraising records

The 2021 Moveable Feast, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music’s annual fundraiser, was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic. However, this afforded a unique opportunity to showcase students, faculty and alumni from across the nation, and attract an audience from coast to coast.

Audiences tuned in to watch CCM students, alumni and faculty perform, and also to support Moveable Feast: From Coast to Coast to the tune of more than $110,000.

“On behalf of the entire college, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support we have seen for CCM through this year’s Moveable Feast,” said Sarah Mizelle Miller, director of development and external relations. “The willingness of this community and our incredible alumni to step up and take this journey with us has helped us to raise more money for this year’s event than any in recent years.”

With more than 730 unique households viewing the event, CCM was able to double the typical reach of Moveable Feast, transforming the event into a national fundraiser for the college. Funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and the silent auction will support student scholarships and emergency funds to help CCM students impacted by COVID-19.

The event included personal stories from CCM students who have received scholarship and emergency funding support through generous donations. CCMpower Scholar Matilda Smolij, a sophomore voice student, talked about what drew her to study at CCM, shared about her experience at the college so far and thanked donors for their support. Watch her CCMpower student impact story.

“Thank you so much for helping me, as an individual here,” piano master’s student Jiajun (David) Lai told donors and viewers during Moveable Feast. “You have definitely made me take one step closer to being a musician, to being a performer.” Watch his CCMpower student impact story.

Likewise, CCM Honors Scholarship recipient Myles Yeazell (MM Cello, ’20) shared a message to donors who helped fund his studies: “I just want them to know how thankful I am and to let them know what they’re doing is helping me – not only me, everybody who received [scholarship and funding support]. It’s changing people’s lives, and it’s making it possible to pursue my dream with pursuing cello.” Watch his CCMpower student impact story.

Moveable Feast: From Coast to Coast featured performances by alumni guests artists of the stage and screen, as well as performances by the college’s Wind Symphony, Philharmonia, Jazz Orchestra and by students in CCM’s Choral Studies, Musical Theatre, Dance and Piano programs.

View the performances and learn more about the event on the Moveable Feast website.

SAVE THE DATE: Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, for next year’s CCM Moveable Feast.