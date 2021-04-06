3CDC events aim to bring people back downtown

Nonprofit Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) is kicking off spring with the return of programming at Fountain Square and Washington Park every day of the week.

Programming includes live music, movies, workout series and more. Events will take a modified format and will have COVID19 procedures in place, including mask wearing for patrons and staff, socially distanced tables for dining and drinking, lawn circles for workouts, and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Many of the past activities hosted by 3CDC were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Porch at Washington Park

A full liquor license allows 3CDC to offer beer, wine, and liquor at both Fountain Square and Washington Park. Fountain Square’s bar will open Monday-Saturday. The Porch presented by PPG Paints is open at Washington Park seven days a week.

Visit www.washingtonpark.org and www.myfountainsquare.com for detailed information and lineups for each series or subscribe to 3CDC’s weekly newsletters to stay on top of all free events.

Washington Park Events

The Porch presented by PPG Paints

Monday-Sunday, hours vary

Monday-Sunday, hours vary Trivia Night

Monday, 7-9 p.m., The Porch

Monday, 7-9 p.m., The Porch Workout on the Green

Tuesday and Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pop Up Concerts

Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Fountain Square Events

All events at Fountain Square are made possible with the support of Fifth Third Bank.

Fountain Square Bar

Monday-Saturday, hours vary

Monday-Saturday, hours vary Strauss Troy Market

Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Not Your Average Paint and Sip Class

Monday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. Flower Arrangements with Daisy Jane’s

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Fountain Square Eats with Taft Law

Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cult Movie Classics

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spring Music Series

Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m.