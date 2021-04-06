3CDC events aim to bring people back downtown

Nonprofit Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) is kicking off spring with the return of programming at Fountain Square and Washington Park every day of the week.
Programming includes live music, movies, workout series and more. Events will take a modified format and will have COVID19 procedures in place, including mask wearing for patrons and staff, socially distanced tables for dining and drinking, lawn circles for workouts, and enhanced cleaning procedures.
Many of the past activities hosted by 3CDC were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A full liquor license allows 3CDC to offer beer, wine, and liquor at both Fountain Square and Washington Park. Fountain Square’s bar will open Monday-Saturday. The Porch presented by PPG Paints is open at Washington Park seven days a week.
Visit www.washingtonpark.org and www.myfountainsquare.com for detailed information and lineups for each series or subscribe to 3CDC’s weekly newsletters to stay on top of all free events.
Washington Park Events
- The Porch presented by PPG Paints
Monday-Sunday, hours vary
- Trivia Night
Monday, 7-9 p.m., The Porch
- Workout on the Green
Tuesday and Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Pop Up Concerts
Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 6-9 p.m.
Fountain Square Events
All events at Fountain Square are made possible with the support of Fifth Third Bank.
- Fountain Square Bar
Monday-Saturday, hours vary
- Strauss Troy Market
Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Not Your Average Paint and Sip Class
Monday, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Flower Arrangements with Daisy Jane’s
Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wine Wednesday
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
- Fountain Square Eats with Taft Law
Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Cult Movie Classics
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
- Spring Music Series
Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m.