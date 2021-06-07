Street Stage Project set to fill downtown with live music this summer and fall

The Street Stage Project, powered by ArtsWave and produced by Cincinnati Music Accelerator and 3CDC, will return this summer with over 1,100 performances from more than two-dozen local musicians across the city. The 20-week program begins June 11 and will run through October.

The Street Stage Project was created in 2019 by 3CDC and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator. ArtsWave is the main funder of this project. This venture enables new musicians to perform throughout key gathering places considered essential to creating and maintaining a vibrant urban core.

Cincinnati Music Accelerator founder Kick Lee

COVID-19 greatly impacted local artists in 2020. With the closures of concert venues, bars, and restaurants, and the cancelation of events, many musicians found themselves without opportunities to perform live. The Street Stage Project helped to fill this void last summer by giving artists a chance to perform and get paid, while at the same time keeping public spaces active and energized.

“ArtsWave is pleased to enliven the neighborhoods of downtown and OTR by presenting The Street Stage Project, where you will experience first-hand that live arts are back and ready to both greet and connect us all.” said Alecia Kintner, president & CEO of ArtsWave.

Performance locations may change throughout the 20 weeks, but will be split between OTR and the Central Business District. Time slots at each location will vary between lunchtime (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and early evening (5 to 7 p.m.). Follow The Street Stage Project on Facebook.

Cincinnati Music Accelerator will manage and facilitate talent for the project. Current musicians kicking off the series are alumni of the accelerator program. CMA will also accept new submissions from local musicians throughout the project. Interested musicians should visit www.streetstageproject.com.

“The steady employment of artists helps communities prosper and create a diversified 21st-century economy: the arts provide jobs, attract visitors, create innovative products and shape community liveliness,” said Kick Lee, founder of CMA. “CMA’s goal is to teach entrepreneurship to music creatives while simultaneously working to end starving artists. We do this by teaching them how to monetize their talent and learn all aspects of the business at a level that’s catered around their craft. Projects like The Street Stage Project provide exposure and an opportunity for artists to demonstrate their skills to a broader audience that they normally might not be able to reach.”

