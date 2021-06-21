Post-pandemic Redwood Express raises $125,000 for center’s residents

The 2021 Redwood Express raised $125,000 to benefit children and adults living with disabilities at Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Mitchell.

Erin Koke, Beth Yaw and Doug Yaw

To allow for a large, in-person event, the event was delayed from its March date. But with the support of sponsors, community members, volunteers, staff and event supporters, the event proved a success, attended by approximately 400 people.

Redwood parent and board member Donna Bloemer chaired the event. “We were so grateful to the Northern Kentucky community who has been so generous to Redwood through the pandemic,” Bloemer said.

Redwood serves clients from 6 weeks to 85 years of age. The center guides children and adults with severe, multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential through educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

redwoodnky.org

Jackie Hirt, John Haas, Cheryl Haas, friend of Cheryl Haas, Kevin Borowski and Michele Redden-Borowski

Raechel Spicer, Cheryl Haas, Katrina Proud and Maria Meade

Redwood CEO Sharon Fusco, Aaron Wagner and Mick Fusco

Redwood CEO Sharon Fusco, Express host Jeff Piecro and Jeff Nelson