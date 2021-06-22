Culture FIX: June 23-29

With our July press deadline breathing down our necks (this morning!), we enlisted three M&M interns to share their take on some of this week’s events. Much gratitude to Kathryn Puskas, Emma Segrest and Katie Wenzel for their input. So, from a few of us to all of you, happy culture shopping and sampling.

June 23, Wednesday

Annex Gallery, “Cuban Tres: Three Cubans, Three Views” | The Pendleton Annex, 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: A new show of works by three diverse Cuban artists (only through Saturday) curated by Annex owners, husband and wife artists Jens Rosenkrantz and Kay Hurley. An artist talk on Saturday, 1-3 p.m., features the Cubans: Ivonne Ferrer, the artist known as R10 and Adrian Menendez. Also on view, “For a Better World 2019, 2020 & 2021,” showcases art and writings from three annual books of poems and drawings on peace and justice by Greater Cincinnati artists, published by Saad Ghosn of SOS Art (Runs through July 31).

Impact 100, Meet the Finalists | Noon-1 p.m. Zoom. DETAILS: This lunch hour event announces the recipients of Impact 100’s 2021 Nonprofit Grants – small organizations receiving what could be a tranformative gift. Check out who wins while chowing down on that turkey and havarti sammie.

June 24, Thursday

Burning Caravan

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Summer Concert Series | 7 p.m. Behringer-Crawford Amphitheatre. DETAILS: Break out the lawn chairs and pack a picnic to enjoy an outdoor performance from Burning Caravan. This outstanding jazz and Americana ensemble promises to entertain the whole family. Adult beverages can be purchased on site. Tickets: $5 for adults, free for children 12 & under.

June 25, Friday

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Float-In Movie | 9:30 p.m. $40 per boat. DETAILS: Head over to Lake Isabella (between Loveland and Indian Hill) for a fun movie night on the water. Beginning promptly at 9:30, you can watch “Wonder Woman 1984” from the comfort of your rented boat – each has room for four people. Concessions will be on sale. Registration required by June 24.

Visionaries + Voices, Double Vision Art Auction | 6:30-10:30 p.m. Pyramid Hill. DETAILS: In-person, outdoor and socially distanced live art auction to help artists with disabilities grow both personally and professionally. Silent auction, light bites, music and cash bar. Artist/activist/educator Pam Kravetz will be on stage. Tickets are free; registration required.

June 26, Saturday

21c Museum Hotel, Pride Block Party | 4-8 p.m. 609 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Wear your colors to celebrate Pride Month with the 21c and Nicholson’s at this family-friendly, free block party. Fun includes face painting and bubbles for the kids, and craft beer and White Claw floats for adults, much needed to wash down burgers, brats and hot dogs. Free to attend, but be sure to register.

ArtsWave, Enjoy the Arts at Glenwood Garden | 1-5 p.m. Glenwood Gardens. DETAILS: Join ArtsWave for an afternoon of cultural exploration. Begin the afternoon in an enchanted forest with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” then enjoy a Carribean getaway with Bacchanal Steel Band, and end the night with rhythms and songs from the heart of Africa performed by Bi-Okoto. A Great Parks of Hamilton County Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the park.

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, Pride Concert: Big Gay Broadway | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The always-entertaining Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride Month by exploring GLBT+ contributions to Broadway with songs from hit musicals including “Rent,” “Hairspray,” “The Wiz” and more. Singing and dancing along in your living room is encouraged and expected!

Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Lebanon Garden Tour | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lebanon Train Station, 198 S. Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036. DETAILS: Five private Gardens, plus more at Glendower Historic Mansion, Pines Pet Cemetery, Miller Ecological Park and Lebanon Train Station. Tickets: $20. Children, 12 and under: free.

Self portrait of artist Ashton Michael Lee

Save Our Souls Art, “Inside Out: An Affirming Epiphany” | 2-5 p.m. at Price Hill Library. DETAILS: SOS will present a panel discussion and poetry reading. At 2 p.m., hear a panel discussion about LGBTQA+ personal, social and legal considerations with Ashton Michael Lee, Phoebe Beiser, and Scott Knox. Then stick around from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for poetry reading.

June 27, Sunday

Baritone Ryan Speedo Green sings Cantata No. 82, “Ich habe genug.”

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Intimate Bach | 4-5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Enjoy the sounds of Bach chamber sonatas and his Cantata No. 82, performed by members of the esteemed Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and baritone Ryan Speedo Green. A chance to hear the very best in the world play Papa Bach while feasting and hoisting from the comfort of your own couch.

June 28, Monday

Pat Kelly

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The creative pianist/composer/arranger Pat Kelly leads his quartet in what should be a blessedly cicada-free evening of progressive jazz. Series continues Mondays through August.

