François López-Ferrer among 2021-22 Los Angeles Philharmonic Dudamel Conducting Fellows

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has named four emerging conductors as its Conducting Fellows for the 2021-22 season.

Gustavo Dudamel

Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil created the Dudamel Fellowship Program in 2009 to provide a unique opportunity for promising young conductors from around the world to develop their craft and enrich their musical experience through personal mentorship and participation in the organization’s orchestral, education, and community programs.

The Fellows will work alongside Dudamel and musicians of the orchestra, as well as visiting artists and conductors, and will also work with students in key education programs. The Fellows will hone their skills through observation and application, such as conducting Los Angeles Philharmonic youth concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, participating as cover conductors, and serving as mentors, themselves, through participation in programs such as Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA).

François López-Ferrer

Among those chosen is François López-Ferrer, associate conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and son of the late Jesús López Cobos, music director of the CSO from 1986 to 2001 and music director emeritus until his passing in 2018. López-Ferrer, grew up in Cincinnati, attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and maintains close ties to the local community.

Lopez-Ferrer will spend the month of February conducting youth and school orchestras in Los Angeles and working with Maestro Dudamel and his conducting staff.

Other Fellows chosen are Chloé van Soeterstède from France, Camilo Téllez from Colombia and Enluis Montes Olivar from Venezuela.