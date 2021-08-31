Culture FIX: Sept. 1-7

Labor, labor go away, and let us celebrate more than one day… Perhaps even seven? Hand-picked to make your holiday happier, or at least a whole-lot busier. Enjoy!

Wednesday, Sept. 1

James Baldwin

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, James Baldwin and “the Failure of the Protest Novel” | 7 p.m. Virtual. 513-751-0651. DETAILS: In 1949, 25-year-old James Baldwin accused both Harriet Beecher Stowe and his contemporary Richard Wright of debasing fiction by reducing it to propaganda. This discussion evaluates Baldwin’s complaint and examines what he thought Black authors should do. Led by Dr. Jerry Cline-Bailey, Associate professor of English and Dr. John Getz, professor emeritus of Xavier University.

stowehousecincy.org

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Crystal Wilkinson | 7 p.m. Virtual. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: The author discusses, Perfect Black,” her new collection of poetry and prose about girlhood, racism and political awakening, imbued with imagery of growing up Black in Southern Appalachia. The book is brought to life through illustrations by Wilkinson’s long-time partner, Ronald W. Davis.

josephbeth.com

Thursday, Sept. 2

The Barn, IKEBANA The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging | 6980 Cambridge Ave. DETAILS: Looking for something unique to do? Sogetsu Cincinnati is sharing the culture and art of Japanese flower arranging. A reception – Friday, 6-7:30 p.m. – features a demonstration by Sogetsu director Koukichi Uchiyama. Runs thru Sept. 5.

www.artatthebarn.org

Kim Krause, Mark Chatterley and Eduardo Monteagudo

Miller Gallery, “Chasing Beauty” | 5:30-7:30 p.m. 2715 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-4420. DETAILS: This new exhibit features the vivid abstracts of Cincinnatian Kim Krause (retired professor of the Art Academy) and Spainiard Eduardo Monteagudo, contrasted with Mark Chatterley’s earthy sculptures that reflect the flux and impermanence of life. Runs thru Sept. 25.

millergallery.com

Friday, Sept. 3

Cincinnati Music Theatre, “Shout! The Mod Musical” | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Combining the dance moves and fashion of the 1960s, “Shout!” features new arrangements of classic tunes such as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.” Evenings through Sept. 5 and again Sept. 9-11.

https://cincinnatimusictheatre.org

Cincy Stories, “What’s Your Story” | 7 p.m. Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Stories are the key to relationships and relationships are the key to community. Through the sharing of personal story, Cincy Stories hopes to build a deep community of listening, understanding and empathy. Featuring live storytelling by Jason Snell, Ashlee Young, Tia Brown, Marcus Thompson, Lana Wright and Geoff Tate. Music by indie duo Blossom Hall fills out the evening.

www.cincystories.net

Lebanon Theatre Company, “Moonlight and Magnolias” | 7:30 p.m. 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon, OH. DETAILS: Take a break from the big city and visit quaint Lebanon for this behind-the-scenes tale of the emergency re-working of the screenplay for a little film called “Gone with the Wind.” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m., through Sept. 12. Tickets are $20.

www.ltcplays.com

Saturday, Sept. 4

John Morris Russell

Cincinnati Pops, Labor Day Concert in the Park | 7:30 p.m. Central Park, Forest Park. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Our September cover boy, JMR, is back in his red jacket and offering a wildly diverse program of American music, beginning and ending with patriotism, and covering the stylistic smorgasbord, as only the Pops can, in between. Should be fun!

cincinnatisymphony.org

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “America Reimagined” | 6-8 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: This curation and archival project documents dramatic changes in daily life across America in 2020 and beyond. The project’s mission is to document a country in transition and create a documentary collection in the American story. Curated by Cincinnati photojournalist Michael E. Keating. On view through Oct. 30 in the Kennedy Gallery and on the KHAC grounds.

www.kennedyarts.org

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “The Boy Band Diaries” (A century of chordiality) | 7:30 p.m. Devou Park, Covington. 859-431-6216. DETAILS: The KSO’s summer season of free concerts closes out with this celebration of close harmony from across the decades: the Ink Spots, Beach Boys, Temptations, Alabama, Boys II Men, NSYNC and more. The excellent No Promises Vocal Band is featured guest. Repeats Sunday, same time, at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas and Monday, 7 p.m., at Woodside Arbotetum in Middletown.

kyso.org

Memorial Hall, Longworth-Anderson Series | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: This snake-bit show has been bounced around numerous times during the pandemic, but it doesn’t make it any less worth seeing. Her name may be hard to say, but Meshell Ndegeocello’s music is easy to hear. The 10-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, rapper and bassist brings her unique blend of soul, jazz, rock, R&B, funk and reggae to this unique, intimate hall seating only 500.

memorialhallotr.com

Sunday, Sept. 5

Aubrey Rose Foundation, Fireworks Spectacular | 4-10 p.m. B&B Riverboat, Belle of Cincinnati, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport. DETAILS: The party takes a river cruise before docking in front of the firework barges for a front row seat. Cost: $250 or $220 for children or non-alcohol package.

www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE5MDEz

Conductor Michael Chertock

Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony, “Cinematic Spectacular” | 7 p.m. Blue Ash Town Square. 513-549-2197. DETAILS: Music Director Michael Chertock leads BAMSO in music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “The Incredibles,” “James Bond,” “Star Trek” and “Lord of the Rings,” plus the 1812 Overture and more… Rain date: Sept. 6.

bamso.org

Freestore Foodbank, Rubber Duck Regatta | DETAILS: Buy a duck and feed a child. First-prize winner: new Honda and possibly $1 million, if yours is the “Million Dollar Duck.” Cash prizes to six other winners. All duck purchases of $50 or more eligible for a t-shirt (while supplies last).

https://rubberduckregatta.org

Isaac Selya

Queen City Opera, “Symphony of Life” | 4 p.m. Finneytown Performing Arts Center. 513-503-8323. DETAILS: Tchaikovsky left sketches of his Symphony No. 7 at his death. This performance, led by QCC Artistic Director Isaac Selya, is of a reconstruction of the work in its Ohio premiere. The Queen City Opera orchestra will present this life-affirming symphony in memory of all those who passed away during the pandemic. The program will also feature arias and duets from Tchaikovsky operas: “Eugene Onegin” and “Iolanta.”

queencityopera.org

Monday, Sept. 6

Krohn Conservatory, “Butterflies of Bali” | 10 a.m.-8p.m. DETAILS: Head to Eden Park before the end of this 25th annual butterfly show. If you haven’t had a chance to see these beautiful creatures up close and personal, you still have time, but this is the final day.

www.cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Searching for Mr. Rugoff” | 7 p.m. The Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 DETAILS: This film, more than just a simple biography, provides an essential understanding of film culture during the 1960s and ’70s when foreign-language and documentary films became an important part of the American cinematic scene. Donald Rugoff was the marketing and programming genius behind Cinema 5, the New York theater chain and film distribution company. Arts journalist Steve Rosen has joined NKU cinema studies/English dept. head Dr. John Alberti to lead the post-film discussion. In-theatre tickets for Sept. 7: $10; virtual access through Oct. 3: $15.

https://cincyworldcinema.org/searching-for-mr-rugoff/