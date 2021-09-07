Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announces Leadership Cincinnati Class 45

Fifty-six leaders, representing a wide variety of businesses in the region, have been chosen to participate in Class 45 of Leadership Cincinnati USA, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s premier leadership development program, presented by First Financial Bank.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s mission is to grow the vibrancy and economic prosperity of the Cincinnati region. The Chamber team is working on behalf of member businesses to “ignite business resiliency and inclusive growth, to invest in the people who call this region home, to lead regional connectivity through collaboration, and to champion the region’s unique advantages.”

Amy Thompson

“Leadership Cincinnati is an immersive, experienced-based program for senior leaders in the region to deepen connections with each other and gain a deeper understanding of how to drive transformative change in our community,” said Amy Thompson, vice president of the Leadership Center with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “In turn, these leaders progress on to be pivotal contributors to the region who advance causes that enable a brighter future for all.”

The Leadership Cincinnati USA Distinguished Alumni & Welcome Event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m., at the Hard Rock Casino. The event will welcome Class 45 and include a presentation of the Nelson Schwab Jr. Distinguished Alumni Award to President & CEO Michael Fisher of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Honorary Leadership Cincinnati Graduate), and CEO Melvin J. Gravely II of TriVersity Construction (Class 19).

Michael Fisher

Melvin J. Gravely

The Nelson Schwab Jr. Distinguished Alumni Award honors outstanding Leadership Cincinnati alumni whose contributions to the betterment of the Cincinnati region distinguish them as leaders amongst leaders.

More than 2000 participants have graduated from Leadership Cincinnati since the first class in 1977. Many of these leaders remain engaged today and participate in the steering committee to help deliver the program. Leadership Cincinnati alumni Tommie Lewis, president & CEO of Make It Plain Consulting, Deana Taylor, senior vice president of human resources with 3CDC, and Dave Wallace, attorney with the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, will serve as program chairs to help curate meaningful experiences for Class 45.

Leadership Cincinnati Class 45:

Cristina Anez , director human resources, Hard Rock Casino

, director human resources, Hard Rock Casino Verna Arnette , deputy director, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

, deputy director, Greater Cincinnati Water Works Michael Baker , chief strategy officer, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

, chief strategy officer, United Way of Greater Cincinnati Michael Betz , head of marketing, DMG (Divisions Maintenance Group)

, head of marketing, DMG (Divisions Maintenance Group) Maureen Bickley , vice member in charge, Cincinnati, Frost Brown Todd LLC

, vice member in charge, Cincinnati, Frost Brown Todd LLC Lasserre Bradley III , president of development, The Model Group

, president of development, The Model Group Dennis Carroll , chief operating officer, FC Cincinnati

, chief operating officer, FC Cincinnati Sharon Coolidge , Cincinnati City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

, Cincinnati City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer Craig Cuchra , vice president marketing, USA and Canada, Perfetti Van Melle

, vice president marketing, USA and Canada, Perfetti Van Melle Thomas Deere , vice president, sales & engagement, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

, vice president, sales & engagement, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Priya Dhingra Klocek , president & CEO, Consultant On The Go LLC

, president & CEO, Consultant On The Go LLC Bobbi Dillon , senior manager, state government Relations, The Procter & Gamble Company

, senior manager, state government Relations, The Procter & Gamble Company Marc F. Dizard , regional investment director, PNC Bank

, regional investment director, PNC Bank Daniel M. Driehaus , president/CEO, Driehaus Insurance Group

, president/CEO, Driehaus Insurance Group Dan Feldmann , senior vice president and commercial banking executive, Fifth Third Bank

, senior vice president and commercial banking executive, Fifth Third Bank Rico Grant , founder, Paloozanoire, SoCap Accelerate, Gallery At Gumbo

, founder, Paloozanoire, SoCap Accelerate, Gallery At Gumbo Dil Gruffydd , chief financial officer, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

, chief financial officer, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Bryan Hamilton , assistant vice president, marketing & communications, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

, assistant vice president, marketing & communications, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Julie Holt , vice president/chief nursing officer, The Christ Hospital Health Network

, vice president/chief nursing officer, The Christ Hospital Health Network Harold Howard , vice president, Talbert House

, vice president, Talbert House Dominic Iacobucci , client leader, vice president, BHDP Architecture

, client leader, vice president, BHDP Architecture Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney , councilmember, City of Cincinnati

, councilmember, City of Cincinnati Brad Knueven , client partner, TiER1 Performance

, client partner, TiER1 Performance Michelle Kyle , vice president, Information Technology, The Cincinnati Insurance Company

, vice president, Information Technology, The Cincinnati Insurance Company Michael Lake , partner, EY

, partner, EY Kimberly Lauterbach , president & CEO, REDI Cincinnati

, president & CEO, REDI Cincinnati Sarah Lawler , vice president, Rates & Regulatory Strategy, Duke Energy

, vice president, Rates & Regulatory Strategy, Duke Energy Shannon Lawson , attorney, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

, attorney, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL Michael Lied , principal, director of healthcare, GBBN

, principal, director of healthcare, GBBN Moira Lyon , market leader, Oswald Companies

, market leader, Oswald Companies Deon J. Mack Sr. , businessman/Cincinnati police officer, Oaktree Property Investments/City of Cincinnati

, businessman/Cincinnati police officer, Oaktree Property Investments/City of Cincinnati Darrin Manning , senior director, Cloud Operations, Cincinnati Bell, CBTS

, senior director, Cloud Operations, Cincinnati Bell, CBTS Shawn Manns-Collins , director of financial planning & analysis, Fifth Third Bank

, director of financial planning & analysis, Fifth Third Bank Marcus E. Margerum , deputy director & chief business officer, Contemporary Arts Center

, deputy director & chief business officer, Contemporary Arts Center Michael B. Mattingly , partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

, partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP Tom Millikin , vice president, communications & marketing, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority (The Port)

, vice president, communications & marketing, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority (The Port) Paul Moran , vice president, marketing & communication, HGC Group of Companies

, vice president, marketing & communication, HGC Group of Companies Bill Mulvihill , managing director/Head of Sports Finance Group, U.S. Bank

, managing director/Head of Sports Finance Group, U.S. Bank Senchal Murphy , senior director of human resources, The Kroger Co.

, senior director of human resources, The Kroger Co. Maggie Nichols , CEO, Eureka! Ranch

, CEO, Eureka! Ranch Denisha Porter , All-In Cincinnati director, Greater Cincinnati Foundation

, All-In Cincinnati director, Greater Cincinnati Foundation Kelly Postlewaite , partner, BKD CPAs & Advisors

, partner, BKD CPAs & Advisors Bill Powell , chief innovation officer, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

, chief innovation officer, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Jay Rammes , managing director, Barnes Dennig & Co., Ltd.

, managing director, Barnes Dennig & Co., Ltd. John Ravasio , chief operating officer, SORTA/Metro

, chief operating officer, SORTA/Metro Teri J. Shirk , president & CEO, Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

, president & CEO, Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired Tiffany Sieve , senior vice president, marketing & communications, Paycor

, senior vice president, marketing & communications, Paycor Leia Snyder , superintendent/CEO, Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services

, superintendent/CEO, Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services Jennifer Spieser , executive director, Cincinnati Parks Foundation

, executive director, Cincinnati Parks Foundation Tyran Stallings , executive director, The DAD Initiative

, executive director, The DAD Initiative Pam Webb , SVP & chief human resource officer, Ohio National Financial Services

, SVP & chief human resource officer, Ohio National Financial Services Eric Wellinghoff , chief marketing officer, Nehemiah Manufacturing

, chief marketing officer, Nehemiah Manufacturing Beth Welter , vice president, strategic communications and change management, The E.W. Scripps Company

, vice president, strategic communications and change management, The E.W. Scripps Company Adrienne Wiley , executive director, The Healing Center

, executive director, The Healing Center Terri Williams , senior vice president, corporate treasury management, First Financial Bank

, senior vice president, corporate treasury management, First Financial Bank David Zimmerman, partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP