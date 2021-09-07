Culture FIX: Sept. 8-14

Don’t you just love September … except for that back-to-reality stuff? Here are some options for delaying your return to normal. You can thank me later.

Last chance…

A work by Madeline Mace, part of the “Cut” exhibit

Manifest Gallery, Last few days of Season 17 | 2727 Woodburn Ave. DETAILS: Four exhibits are closing up this Friday as the Manifest season comes to an end. These four exhibits – “13th Annual NUDE”, “Cut”, “Bloom” and “Scott Ramming & Colby A. Sanford paintings” – have brought pieces of art from all across the United States. Each exhibit offers a unique experience. There is a virtual artist panel discussion happening on Sept. 9. Details on Manifest’s site. Manifest’s Season 18 launches Sept. 24.

www.manifestgallery.org

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Bill Frisell, Luke Bergman, Petra Haden and Hank Roberts

Memorial Hall, Bill Frisell | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Not sure why, but there are still tickets left for this show??? “Harmony” features singer Petra Haden (daughter of bassist Charlie), cellist/vocalist Hank Roberts and bassist Luke Bergman and showcases Frisell’s homier side. Whether you love jazz or Americana, Frisell excels at both. This should be a rare treat from one of the most celebrated, unbridled spirits in all of music and an absolute poet of the guitar – wrapped in vocal harmonies this time ’round. Cancel your plans tonight and go hear this.

memorialhallotr.com

Thursday, Sept. 9

Sarah Richardson

The Mercantile Library, “The Science & Nature Lecture: Sarah Richardson” | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Richardson is professor at Harvard University, historian and philosopher of science who studies the sciences of sex, gender, sexuality and reproduction. She is the author of “Sex Itself: The Search for Male and Female in the Human Genome,” a history of scientific research on human sex chromosomes. Free to members; $15 for non-members. Reservations required. Virtual option available.

https://mercantilelibrary.com

Tom Owen: “Friends of Dorothy”

StudioKroner, “Juxtaposing Dimensions” | 5-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St. DETAILS: Paul Kroner’s new space on the new-and-improving Court St. showcases his own work and that of other artists. Tom Owen’s two- and three-dimensional creations are largely inspired by the lines and shapes of both urban and coastal landscapes – minimalistic and abstract. This new show, open until Oct. 9, represents a new body of Owen’s work – three-dimensional abstractions, shaped paintings of sorts intended to reflect the “incongruity of modern life.”

https://www.studiokroner.com

Friday, Sept. 10

Alibi Players, “The Memory of Water” | 8 p.m. Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-371-1600. DETAILS: Alibi was initially created in 2015 to perform original murder mysteries; the company has expanded its repertoire. This is the story of three sisters together for their mother’s funeral who discover that relationships and memories are shaped by our perceptions rather than actual events. Thru Sept. 12 and again Sept. 17-19. Friday/Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $20.

www.alibiplayers.com

The Carnegie, “End of the Rainbow” | See article.

Saturday, Sept. 11

A day to reflect: Take a moment to remember those lives lost on this date 20 years ago. Let’s work to create a world in which there are no more such attacks.

City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s original curated, urban flea market takes place just once a month. The City Flea emerged in 2011 after its creators moved back to town and saw a city teeming with creativity and energy. Vendors range wildly, but share a level of quality not found in many other markets. And the people watching is worth the visit.

www.thecityflea.com

Sunday, Sept. 12

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, Bach Vespers | 5 p.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: BEST kicks off another season of monthly Bach cantatas with No. 99, “Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan” (What God does is well done). Fine young soloists and CSO instrumentalists elevate this series far above most church music offerings in the area.

bachensemble.org

James Bunte

Classical Revolution | 7 p.m. The Listing Loon, Northside. 216-407-4194. DETAILS: Classical music in a relaxed bar setting, plus this evening features some top talent: James Bunte teaches at CCM and is the saxophonist the CSO calls when needed. Suzanna Bona, who you may know from WGUC 90.9, is also a fine flautist, and her playing partner this evening, Richard Goering, is among the best classical guitarists in the area. And wait, there’s more! Great way to top of your weekend.

classicalrevolutioncincinnati.com

Taj Mahal

Memorial Hall, Taj Mahal Trio | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The Longworth-Anderson Series continues to deliver impressive talent. Taj Mahal is a blues legend, and still going strong at the age of 76. The intimate confines of Memorial Hall provide the perfect backdrop.

memorialhallotr.com

Second Sunday on Main, King Records Month | Noon-5 p.m. Main Street, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This month honors King Records with music from Jake Kolesar & Afrochine, plus a hot rod show at 13th Street. Food, drink, retail and street vendors abound. Always a fun crowd.

https://secondsundayonmain.org

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati World Cinema , “Mid-Month Love Story” | 7 p.m. The Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. OH 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: A film combining haunting, horror and heart, “A Ghost Waits” is Cincinnati native Adam Stovall’s debut feature film – a non-traditional love story with a unique plot line laced with dry humor and requisite ghostly spookiness. Tickets are $10 and proof of vaccination is required. Repeats Sept. 15. Streaming begins Sept. 16.

https://cincyworldcinema.org