Culture FIX: Sept. 15-21

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Riverbend Music Center, Alanis Morisette | 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut, “Jagged Little Pill,” as Alanis launches her ninth album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” her first original since 2012. Tickets still available! Guests are Garbage and Cat Power.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, “The Odd Couple” | 7:30 p.m. 4990 Glenway Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45238. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: Live theater returns to the Covedale with this classic comedy, a success onstage, on TV and as a movie. Felix and Oscar have even been rendered feminine. Hard to mess up the comic genius of Neil Simon. Adults $31, seniors and students $28. Thursdays 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturdays 8 p.m, Sundays 2 p.m. Runs thru Oct. 10.

Memorial Hall, Longworth-Anderson Series | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Watkins Family Hour showcases its new album “brother sister.” Guitarist Sean and violinist Sara Watkins (former Nickel Creek members with childhood friend Chris Thile) are back together following individual forays, and are joined by emerging singer/songwriter Courtney Hartman. A concert made for Memorial Hall.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati | Second and Third streets. DETAILS: Take a trip downtown to experience one of Cincinnati’s greatest celebrations, America’s largest Ocktoberfest. Enjoy a variety of events like the Running of the Wieners, rock bands and karaoke, Gemütlichkeit Games – including a beer barrel roll and beer stein carrying competition, an authentic Frocktoberfest/Socktoberfest Pageant, a brat-eating competition and much more. Presented by Samuel Adams and will include an extensive selection of beer and food. Runs through Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 17

College-Conservatory of Music, “Philharmonia Ascendant” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Audirorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: For the first time since February 2020, the CCM Philharmonia returns to the Corbett Auditorium stage at full strength, led by Mark Gibson. This diverse program features works by a rising star, a neglected master and the first masterwork of a great symphonist: Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1.

Washington Park, Cincinnati Bell RiseUp Women’s Series | 7 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: ’80s alternative band 10,000 Maniacs, fronted by longtime lead singer Mary Ramsey, kicks off this new series, sponsored by Cincinnati Bell and others, with additional funding c/o the American Rescue Plan. Admission is free, but there is first-come, reserved seating up-front if you simply must. Just go hang out in the park and you should hear plenty.

Jee Eun Lee

Weston Art Gallery, Season Opening Reception | 6-8 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: Two water-inspired exhibits debut as the Weston re-opens post-pandemic. Ft. Thomas artist Jee Eun Lee presents “Drift Series: A Dream within a Dream,” in which she installs an undulating array of clay figures flowing across two prominent walls in the Weston’s street-level space. The second exhibit, “Tidal Pull,” is curated by Maria Seda-Reeder, connecting water to themes of isolation, anxiety and vulnerabiliy through works by Katie Hubbell, Lauren Hoying Post and Loraine Wible. All exhibits run through Nov. 7.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Behringer-Crawford Museum, freshART | 6-9:30 p.m. NOW VIRTUAL. DETAILS: 29th annual auction and party raises money for youth education programs. The party has moved to an online auction at 6 p.m. through which guests may acquire plein air art (created outdoors this week). Register. Participate.

The work of Sresta Rit Premnanth

Contemporary Arts Center, Season opening reception | 8 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: In “Grave/Grove,” new sculptural works and ink drawings by multimedia artist Sreshta Rit Premnath draw inspiration from the role of gardening in the lives of incarcerated people or refugees. His use of plants typically identified as weeds calls attention to the correspondence between horticultural and social systems, and what, or who, is deemed undesirable, or subject to removal. In “Who is Afraid of Ideology?” Marwa Arsanios knits together in film portraits of vibrant natural landscapes, with first-person testimonies, and poetic interludes that reconfigure the relationship between humanity and the environment.

May We Help, Let’s Get Moving | 2-5 p.m., Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave. DETAILS: Auto show and mobility expo showcasing cars and cutting-edge mobility devices for people with disabilities. Prize money awarded in variety of categories. Big Ash brews available, along with food.

Ohio Renaissance Festival, Pirates Weekend | 10542 East State Route 73. DETAILS: The Renaissance Festival is back this year to make up for lost time. Through Oct. 31, take a trip back in time to experience a fun, themed weekend, which this week is Pirates (Argghh…). International Talk Like a Pirate Day (Sept. 19) will be celebrated all weekend. Yes, there is a pirate ship. Sure to be a fun time for both kids and adults. Today and Sunday.

Ride CIncinnati | 6:30-10 a.m. start times. Yeatman’s Cove. DETAILS: Ride Cincinnati is a community of riders, virtual riders and volunteers each making a commitment to Defeat Cancer. Riders complete routes ranging from 15 to 100 miles, and are then invited back to Yeatman’s Cove to a special rider celebration until 2:00 p.m., with an exclusive location for 100-mile riders that will remain open until 4 p.m. Also, kick-off event evening prior at Lytle Park Hotel, 5-8 p.m.

Taft Theatre, Toad The Wet Sprocket | 8 p.m. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: And yet another “classic” alternative band makes and appearance, indoors in this case (depending on your COVID concerns). Cannot believe it’s been 30 years for this bunch. Looks like tickets remain, so go get your ’90s groove on, or whatever.

Sunday, Sept. 19

The Arts Alliance, Deerfield Handmade Market | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Cottell Park in Deerfield Township. DETAILS: Sample works by more than 60 local artists, makers and creators of pottery, glass, soap, paintings, furniture and much more. Food trucks will be onsite to enjoy. Free.

Phil DeGreg

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Jazz@First Series | 2 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St, Cincinnati, OH 45219. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: Pianist Phil DeGreg shares one of his passions with you in “An Afternoon in Brazil,” along with vibist Rusty Burge, bassist Kevin McClellan, drummer Juan Megna and percussionist Kiko Sebrian. If you haven’t heard music in this space, you are in for a treat – an acoustic gem.

College-Conservatory of Music, Jazz Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: It’s hard to overstate how talented these student jazzers are, led by visionary Scott Belck. This concert, “Pilgramage,” offers up charts by two 20th century jazz icons Michael Brecker and Jaco Pastorius, with guest, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Chip McNeil.

Nancy Rexroth: “Boys Flying”

Esquire Theatre, “Light on Iowa” | 1 p.m. 320 Ludlow Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45220. (513)281-8753. DETAILS: To celebrate the Cincinnati Art Museum’s acquisition of The Nancy Rexroth Collection of photos, the Esquire has partnered with the museum to bring you a special event showing of the documentary “Light On Iowa”, an intimate conversation with artist Nancy Rexroth by Cincinnati filmmaker Ann Segal; followed by an in-person and virtual panel discussion with the artist, the filmmaker and Nathaniel M. Stein, the Cincinnati Art Museum’s curator of photography. Tickets $7.75.

Meals on Wheels, Bust a Crust! Pie-K 5K | 8:30 a.m. Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum. DETAILS: Family-friendly, timed race open to all. Participants receive t-shirt and medal. Following 5K, pie and other treats, drinks, and music from DJ Brandon Scott Perry.

Mt. Adams Civic Association, historic walking tour | 938 Hatch St. DETAILS: Join Tour Guide Pete (Hi, Pete!) at Mt. Adams Bar and Grill to learn about the history of this picturesque neighborhood. You’ll visit Holy Cross Immaculata Church, location of the annual Good Friday Pilgrimage, and learn about three significant firsts on Mt. Adams that might surprise you. Check out Rookwood Pottery, the Passionist Monastery, Cincinnati’s last horse drawn fire company, the city’s oldest Irish pub, an 1890s bowling alley, and the site of the Mt. Adams Inclined Plane Railroad. These two-hour tours run through October. RSVP online.

Monday, Sept. 20

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Bunbury Festival presents The Killers | 6 p.m.. 101 W 4th St., Newport, KY 41071. DETAILS: Still general admission tickets available for one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, touring their new album, “Pressure Machine.” Been to Ovation yet? The cross-river venue war is on…

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Crystal Faulkner

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Dress for Success, Fashion Show | noon-1:30 p.m. Hard Rock Casino. DETAILS: Fashion show of Daniel Wingate, plus presentation of Mary Ivers Award. Honorees are Crystal Faulkner and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Reception/raffle begins at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $100-$200 and include parking. Must be 21 to attend.

Playwright Dominique Morisseau

Ensemble Theatre, “Pipeline” | 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: As shared by Thomas Consolo in our September Must-See Stage picks: Dominique Morisseau’s “Pipeline” had just opened at ETC in March 2020 when the world closed down. “Pipeline” tells the story of Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students. She’s also desperate to give her son, Omari, opportunities she knows her students won’t have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, she must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. It’s a compelling portrait of parenthood, education and the experience of young Black men in America. Runs through Oct. 16.

