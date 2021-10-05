Culture FIX: Oct. 6-12

This list of things upcoming just might make your head spin, but in a good way, of course. Brace yourself.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Cincinnati Arts Association, “Sex n’ the City – A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody” | 7:30 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Join this musical rendition of your favorite single ladies – Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha – as they are looking for love in so many wrong places in New York City in the ‘90s. Ticket prices vary. Repeats Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with very limited seating.

www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/sex-n-the-city

Author Bianca Bosker

Mercantile Library, Hearth & Home Lecture | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Bianca Bosker, author of “Cork Dork,” plunged inside neuroscientists’ labs, underground blind tasting groups, Michelin-starred restaurants, and mass-market wine factories as she trained to become a “somm” and uncover the rewards of a more flavorful life.

mercantilelibrary.com

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cincinnati Symphony Orchesta: CSO PROOF| 8 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Described as “At times haunting and achingly beautiful, at others punchy and bombastic,” ANNO intertwines sections from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” with newly composed electronic and acoustic music by Anna Meredith. Repeats Oct. 8.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Friday, Oct. 8

Works by Sherry Cucinotta at Caza Sikes

Caza Sikes, “The Magical World of Sherry Cucinotta” | 5-8 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. DETAILS: Visit the gallery to enjoy art pottery that must be seen in person to believe. Sherry Cucinotta’s creations are elaborate and fantastical. You could spend hours in front of a single piece of pottery examining the details and consuming the story within. Her works are meticulously created over months and bring to life well-known and timeless fairy tales and stories. This exhibition will run until Nov. 6.

https://cazasikes.com

Crystian Wiltshire and Courtney Lucien as the star-crossed lovers

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Romeo and Juliet” | 7:30 p.m. DETAILS: The main stage of the Otto Budig Theater will be reopening for the first time since March 2020 with this classic tale of star-crossed lovers. Revel in lavish masked balls, rousing street brawls, tragic young love, and some of the most exquisite poetry ever penned. Matinee and evening options available. Runs thru Nov. 13.

https://cincyshakes.com/event/romeo-and-juliet

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Fauci” | 7 p.m. The Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: An inside look at the life of the man behind the white lab coat. Discussion to follow. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m.

https://cincyworldcinema.org/fauci

Know Theatre, “Shock! The Spine-Tingling Tale of Miss Spidra” | 8 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 and video-on-demand. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: This brand-new drama about the rise and fall of a late-night horror host re-opens the indoor season for 2021-22. Presented both as a live performance and as digital on-demand watching – a full-scale production shot and edited by director of photography Ryan Lewis. Runs through Oct. 24.

knowtheatre.com

Saturday, Oct. 9

Buckminster Fuller, Triad Series: 6 Part Push/Pull Tensegrity,

Twelve Degrees of Freedom, and 90 Strut Tensegrity Dome, 1979/80

Carl Solway Gallery, “Action & Structures” | Noon-4 p.m. 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. 513-621-0069. DETAILS: Solway openings always draw the serious art aficionados. This show features drawings, prints, sculptures and video works from more than 20 artists, including John Cage, Buckminster Fuller, Laurie Anderson and Nam June Paik. Runs through Dec. 17.

solwaygallery.com

The Carnegie, “Suits That Rock” Benefit Concert | 7:30 p.m. Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater. DETAILS: Concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes performed by well-known people from the business community. Proceeds support Carnegie arts education programs. Tickets $70.

www.thecarnegie.com

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Big Brass Bash | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: CSO Brass Chamber Ensemble. Conductor Jamie Morales-Matos leads the full CSO Brass section in a rare all-brass concert featuring pieces by Richard Strauss, Haydn, Mahler, Florence Price and Bruce Broughton, who composed the score for 1993’s “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.” An opportunity to really test Music Hall’s acoustics.

cincinnatisymphony.org

City of Montgomery, Harvest Moon Fall Festival | 4-8 p.m. DETAILS: Head to Swaim Park for this fall festival offering games, crafts, hayrides, pony rides, food, facepainting and more. Enjoy classic fall flavors, such as hot cocoa, cider, funnel cakes and kettle corn. Kids can also explore a firetruck and smokehouse. Live music from the Cincinnati Dancing Pigs Jug Band. Free.

www.montgomeryohio.gov

Pianist Brianna Matzke

The Response Project, “Flowers, Fruit, and Trees” | 6 p.m. Hexagon House, 1590 Glen Armand Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. DETAILS: Pianist/artistic director Brianna Matzke has invited a slate of artists and creatives to respond to a poem – “Flower Herding on Mount Monadnock” – by Galway Kinnell. Each gets 10 minutes. Matzke will play a solo set to finish out this backyard house concert. Tickets: $15.

theresponseproject.org

Xavier Music Series | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Flor de Toloache, Grammy-winning, all-women mariachi band, brings a whole new menu of colors to this previously classical/jazz series. A whole lotta fun. Give a listen.

xavier.edu/musicseries

Sunday, Oct. 10

Classical Revolution | 7:30 p.m. The Listing Loon, 4124 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. 216-407-4194. DETAILS: The Immaculata Chamber Trio entertains this week, members of which produce their own series of concerts at their namesake church atop Mt. Adams. Check them out in the more relaxed confines of the “Loon,” and with a sidecar of wine.

classicalrevolutioncincinnati.com

Second Sunday on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Main Street, Over-the-Rhine 45202. DETAILS: This month’s theme is “Sustain On Main,” celebrating neighborhood folks who work towards eco-friendly ways of living. More than 30 participating shops, galleries, restaurants, bars and cultural venues on Main Street, plus 100+ local vendors, food trucks, live music, street performers and outdoor biergarten.

facebook.com/OTRSSOM

Monday, Oct. 11

21c Museum Hotel, “What is Past is Prologue: An Elevate Exhibition” | 609 Walnut St. DETAILS: Final day for this exhibition rooted in the friendship between six friends and the conversations that arise through their art-making practices. All of the artists, based in or born on the East Coast, use art to address the past, present and future through an historical lens.

www.21cmuseumhotels.com

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: This evening showcases two new plays by local authors: “The Stands,” by Eric Thomas,” is about two sets of parents who meet at a baseball game and the complications differing expectations can create. In “At the Edge of the Light,” by Chris Bishop, three men from different backgrounds share a common secret. Each one must navigate the familial, religious and societal pressures forcing him to hide his true identity from the world and even himself.

cincyplaywrights.org