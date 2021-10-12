Mutual Dance Theatre’s new season both a 1st and a 50th

Mutual Dance Theatre is a new dance entity created via the merger of contemporary dance company MamLuft& Co. Dance with longtime dance presenter Contemporary Dance Theater. MDT has a new facility in Hartwell, paired with an existing teaching location in College Hill.

This new 2021-2022 season, its first as a fully-merged organization, will also mark the 50th season of CDT. And the season will feature two performances of new, locally-generated dance works interwoven with two presentations of visiting dance companies under the moniker the Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series, honoring CDT founder James, who is stepping aside this season.

MDT performances will take place in Hartwell, with CDT shows at the Aronoff’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater, downtown.

The 2021-2022 season…

Mutual Dance Theatre: “Pulp” & “Variations in a Brainstorm”

Nov. 12-13 & Nov. 19-20, 8 p.m.

Mutual Arts Center

8222 Monon Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45216

Tickets: $20 general admission

New dance works by Rowan Salem (“Pulp”) and Hannah Williamson (“Variations…”)

The Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series presents Philadanco!

Jan. 21-22, 8 p.m.

Aronoff Center for the Arts

Jarson-Kaplan Theater

650 Walnut St

Cincinnati, OH 45220

Tickets: Start at $35.

The Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series presents Sidra Bell Dance New York

March 25-26, 8 p.m.

Aronoff Center for the Arts

Jarson-Kaplan Theater

650 Walnut St

Cincinnati, OH 45220

Tickets: Start at $35

Mutual Dance Theatre: “Modern Mix”

June 17-18, 8 p.m.

Mutual Arts Center

8222 Monon Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45216

Tickets: $20 general admission

New works by Sidra Bell, Victor Lewis Jr. of Philadanco!, plus

Jasmine Snellen and Steven P. Evans of Mutual Dance Theatre.

mutualdance.org