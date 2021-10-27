National Philanthropy Day 2021

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, Over-the-Rhine with virtual option
National Philanthropy Day is the one occasion each year when the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognizes those making the most meaningful contributions to the nonprofit community in Greater Cincinnati.
Relegated to a virtual experience in 2020, the NPD Luncheon returns in person for 2021, with a move from Music Hall to Rhinegeist Brewery, while maintaining a virtual option for those not able to attend or not yet comfortable being around crowds. Networking begins at 11 a.m.; the luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals empowers individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy.
Sponsors: Fifth Third Foundation, Movers & Makers, Prestige A/V & Creative Services
Virtual registration through Nov. 18: $30; individual in-person: $75
Honorary co-chairs
Moira Weir, the first female president and
CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
Jorge Perez, president and CEO
of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati
The NPD 2021 Honorees
Philanthropists of the Year: Rosemary & Mark Schlachter
Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Brant
Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising: Suzy Dorward
Organization of the Year: Legacy Foundations of Louis & Louise Nippert
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Mitch Stone (in memoriam)
Innovator of the Year: United Way’s Champions of Change