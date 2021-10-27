National Philanthropy Day 2021

Thursday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, Over-the-Rhine with virtual option

National Philanthropy Day is the one occasion each year when the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognizes those making the most meaningful contributions to the nonprofit community in Greater Cincinnati.

Relegated to a virtual experience in 2020, the NPD Luncheon returns in person for 2021, with a move from Music Hall to Rhinegeist Brewery, while maintaining a virtual option for those not able to attend or not yet comfortable being around crowds. Networking begins at 11 a.m.; the luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals empowers individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy.

Sponsors: Fifth Third Foundation, Movers & Makers, Prestige A/V & Creative Services

Virtual registration through Nov. 18: $30; individual in-person: $75

www.npdcincinnati.org

Moira Weir Jorge Perez

Honorary co-chairs

Moira Weir, the first female president and

CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Jorge Perez, president and CEO

of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

The NPD 2021 Honorees

Philanthropists of the Year: Rosemary & Mark Schlachter

Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Brant

Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising: Suzy Dorward

Organization of the Year: Legacy Foundations of Louis & Louise Nippert

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Mitch Stone (in memoriam)

Innovator of the Year: United Way’s Champions of Change