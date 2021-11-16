Great Parks earns three Ohio Awards of Excellence 

Great Parks of Hamilton County earned three Awards of Excellence from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association.

CEO Todd Palmeter

First place for Management Innovation : Great Parks Green Team Powered by Groundwork Ohio River Valley, which develops high school students for job readiness in the green industry including training in soft skills, natural resource management, recreation skills, and green infrastructure. The students cultivate job skills and a better understanding of their environment.

Third place for Capital Improvement Projects – Up to $1.0 Million: Accessible Kayak & Canoe Launch at Winton Woods, which provides comfortable and safe lake access for paddlers of all abilities.

Third place for Environmental & Interpretive Programs & Events: Great Parks Urban Farming Festival, an event hosted in partnership with Roselawn Community Council and New Prospect Baptist Church which bought hundreds together to celebrate community, health and wellness, and provided access to fresh food.

“Great Parks is thrilled to be recognized as a leader in our industry,” said CEO Todd Palmeter. “But more importantly, we are excited to create a positive impact in our community and to serve a more broad and diverse audience.”

Great Parks of Hamilton County’s projects and programs were among more than 125 that were nominated statewide for the Awards of Excellence, judged by a panel of 40 parks and recreation professionals from around the state.

