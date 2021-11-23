Culture FIX: Nov. 24-30 (Thanksgiving edition)

First, in this season of gratitude, a heartfelt thanks to each of you who take the time to peruse this digest, even if only occasionally. As is typically the case, many organizations are counting on you staying home with the kin-folk around TG, so have held off on events this weekend. In case you want to take those kin out or simply get away from each other(!), we do have some choice options for you…

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Playhouse in the Park’s “A Christmas Carol”

Playhouse in the Park, “A Christmas Carol” | 7 p.m. Marx Theatre, 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: If you value what’s traditional about the winter solstice holidays, then you will likely welcome the return of Dickens’ classic tale of redemption. A Cincinnati favorite for decades, the Playhouse does a wonderful job of keeping it fresh and updated. Maybe this should be the year you see it again, for the very first time, or for the last time in the Marx Theatre, which is being replaced next fall. Some tickets remain for this evening. And remember, “Need Your Love,” a story of King Records artist Little Willie John is in the Thompson Shelterhouse through Dec. 12, in case that’s more your cup of mulled wine.

cincyplay.com

Thursday, Nov. 25

All of us at Movers & Makers wish you a fun, safe and satisfying day celebrating with family and friends!

Friday, Nov. 26

Ron Jones

Caffe Vivace, Ron Jones Quartet | 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: Ron Jones, saxophone, is joined by other local jazz giants this evening: pianist Steve Schmidt, bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer Jim Leslie. Should be an outstanding evening of straight-ahead jazz at Cincinnati’s top jazz venue. Escape from the kids for an evening of adult sophistication.

caffevivace.com

Roderick Cox

Conrad Tao

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Two emerging stars visit Music Hall this weekend, offering up a program of vibrant orchestral colors. Conductor Roderick Cox makes his debut. Conrad Tao returns to perform Ravel’s G major concerto, my personal favorite, especially the transcendent middle movement. The opening of Debussy’s “Faun” is seen by some to have ushered in 20th century music. And Mendelssohn’s sunny “Scottish” Symphony joyously closes out the evening. Repeats Saturday evening.

cincinnatisymphony.org

De la Dance Center, “The Nutcracker Jazzed Up!” | 5141 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-871-0914. DETAILS: Duke Ellington’s arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker” continue to remain popular some 60 years later. Here’s a chance to experience a fun, funkier telling of this timeless tale. Repeats this weekend and next with evening and matinée performances.

deladancecenter.com

Tina Gutierrez: “Hands United”

Pendleton Arts Center, Final Friday | 6-10 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: These monthly open gallery sessions are always interesting, manuvering throughout this old warehouse with its ancient elevator and “charming” staircase. Eight floors of newly created art, much of it very good, and things are always a bit more festive on holiday weekends. Don’t care about art? You can watch the people! Check out M&M photographer Tina Gutierrez’s studio while you are there (#202; she’s Artist of the Month!), and pick up a copy of the new December/January print magazine with a photo by Tina on the cover.

pendletonartcenter.com



Saturday, Nov. 27

Photo by Wes Battoclette

Crafty Supermarket, holiday craft show | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom. 1241 Elm St. DETAILS: More than 100 crafters – both local and out-of-towners – offering candles, jewelry, clothes, art, pottery, baked goods and more. Work on your Christmas shopping list and support small businesses at the same time.

https://craftysupermarket.com

Sunday, Nov. 28

Raptor Inc., monthly open house | 1-4 p.m. 961 Barg Salt Run Rd., Milford, OH 45150. DETAILS: This will be the final open house of 2021, with educators available to share information about the birds of prey native to our area and the work this organization does to protect these creatures. Free, but donations are appreciated. A great way to close out the holiday weekend with young children.

http://raptorinc.org

Advent Lessons and Carols

Christ Church Cathedral

Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains

Christmas is the season of singing, and things kick off this weekend with two of the best church choirs in the city offering Advent services on the same day. If you’ve been craving the sound of communal singing, you could actually squeeze both in. If you have to choose, both Stephan Casurella at CCC and Matthew Geerlings at SPC do excellent work. I have sung with both, but happen to be guesting at SPC this year. Maybe try one choir now, and one closer to Christmas?

Christ Church Cathedral | 5 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. cincinnaticathedral.com

| 5 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. cincinnaticathedral.com St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica | 3 p.m. 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. stpeterinchainscathedral.org

Tuesday, Nov. 30

It’s #GivingTuesday – please be generous with one or more organizations you favor. Visit our sister organization cincinnaticares.org to peruse profiles of 700 active area nonprofits.

Cincinnati Arts Association, An Evening with David Sedaris | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: After you’ve done your good deed for the day (donating on #GivingTuesday), indulge yourself with the sublime silliness of David Sedaris. Seats do remain! Few humorists capture the quirks of humanity quite the way Sedaris does. And he certainly specializes in skewering Christmas.

cincinnatiarts.org