Beech Acres adds to leadership team

Brittany Speed

Beech Acres Parenting Center named Brittany Speed its new chief financial officer, a role in which she will be responsible for developing financial strategy while assisting new president and CEO Laura Mitchell plan for the agency’s growth.

“Brittany’s passion for serving others in the community is a perfect fit here at Beech Acres, and we’re thrilled to add her financial and business strengths to our team as we aim to serve more children, parents, teachers and other adults in kids’ lives,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, the former superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, moved from the Beech Acres board last summer to CEO role to replace the retiring longtime Beech Acres architect Jim Mason. Beech Acres, opened as an orphanage in 1851, is a $70 million-asset parenting center serving over 30,000 people. on a $15 million annual budget.

Speed most recently worked as vice president of finance and administration with StriveTogether, Inc., and her career in finance has progressed through increasing levels of responsibility since 2009.

She earned her MBA and accounting degrees from the University of Dayton and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Speed also chairs the Board for Cancer Family Care and Ault Park Advisory Council and serves as a running coach for The Performance Project.