Culture FIX: Feb. 2-8

How does one fill up that extra week before the Super Bowl? A little art, some film shorts, a bit of operetta, ballet, jazz or theater…? We set the buffet; your job is to choose. (Go Bengals!)

Last chance…

Kim Klosterman wearing a piece of artist-designed jewelry from her collection

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Simply Brilliant: Artist-Jewelers of the 1960s and 1970s” | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Final days of Cincinnatian Kim Klosterman‘s collection of artful jewelry at the CAM. Read more from our October magazine, c/o Shauna Steigerwald. Ends Sunday.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Memorial Hall, Found Footage Festival: Vol. 9 | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show) return with a live, guided tour through their latest finds – footage from videos that were found at garage sales and thrift stores and in warehouses and dumpsters across the country.

Friday, Feb. 4

Thomas Towhey, “Bastard and Bitches” 2000, 44” x 60,” oil on canvas

Caza Sikes, “Breaking out the Magic Monkey” | 5-9 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Thomas Hieronymus Towhey (“2E”) has been stretching imaginations for four decades, and you get to experience the evolution of his work in this 40-year retrospective. Check out Ann Stewart‘s profile of Tom in our February magazine. Continues through April 9.

Cincinnati World Cinema, “British Arrows” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: A 75-minute compilation of comedy, drama, romance, documentary and music, featuring the best UK-made adverts and PSAs selected by a jury of industry peers, the Arrows are are much different from their American cousins. No hype, no hard sell; they tell engaging stories, just like little movies. Repeats Saturday, Sunday and next weekend. Also availble to stream at home.

Photo by Mark Lyons

College-Conservatory of Music, “Orpheus in the Underworld” | 7:30 p.m. Cohen Family Studio Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Offenbach’s operetta is a satirical retelling of the ancient Greek myth. In this version, Orpheus and Eurydice are unhappily married, and he reluctantly travels to the underworld in an attempt to retrieve his estranged wife from her new lover, Pluto. And yes, this is the source of the composer’s “Can-Can.” Get those high kicks ready. Repeats Saturday and Sunday.

Revolution Dance Theatre, “Curves, Curls & Choreography” | 8 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, Downtown. DETAILS: Such a pleasure to have another active dance company in town. This new show highlights choreography set to works by Michael Coppage, Ashley Aya Ferguson, Keshawn the Poet, Muhammed Khaerisman, Jeremy Griffin and more. Repeats Saturday evening.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “Matilda the Musical Jr.” | 2 & 5 p.m. Taft Theatre, Downtown. 513-569-8080 x10. DETAILS: Theater for children returns to the Taft. Matilda is an extraordinary little girl with a vivid imagination. Unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda is armed with astonishing wit, intelligence and mysterious powers. She teams up with her teacher to stand against the cruel headmistress and change the future. Repeats Sunday afternoon and next weekend. Also availble to stream at home.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “New Woman” | 3-5 p.m. Annex Gallery, The Pendleton. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: The CCAC is establishing this new juried exhibit in anticipation of the Elizabeth Nourse Gallery (Exact name TBD) to be constructed in the Clifton Cultural Art Center’s in-progress arts and cultural center, and to showcase the talents of emerging women artists. Continues through Feb. 26.

Contemporary Arts Center, The Creative Writing Project | 10 a.m.-noon. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 513-345-2941. DETAILS: This series of workshops is designed to allow adult writers to explore the art of creative writing, offering instruction and guidance from a diverse group of writers. Inspired by the CAC exhibition, “The Regional,” each workshop centers around the topic of home. Opening and closing sessions will be led by Alison Taylor. Others hosting are Desirae Hosely, Annette Januzzi Wick and Stacy Sims. Register for five-session series: $125 for non-members, $100 for CAC members or students.

Sunday, Feb. 6

The Blue Wisp Big Band at Japp’s Annex, 2014

The Redmoor, Blue Wisp Big Band 40th Anniversary CD Release | 5 p.m. 3187 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. DETAILS: Amazingly, this big band, a Queen City institution, keeps going strong despite numerous changes in venue and personnel. This particular venue is large enough to allow them plenty of space to showcase their auspicious anniversary album.

Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery, MSJ Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | 2-4 p.m. Mount St. Joseph Univ., 5701 Delhi Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45233. DETAILS: This show has been up a few weeks, but this mid-course reception is your chance to check out works by The Mount’s talented artist faculty. One more week after – thru Feb. 13.

Monday, Feb. 7

Know Theatre, Serials! 12 Thunderdome | 7:30 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: They say we all get 15 minutes to make a great first impression. Here’s a chance for playwrights to do the same with their new material, and you get to vote which three plays move ahead to the next round in two weeks time. First episode is virtual, then…? Runs through March 28.

Pianist Phil DeGreg and saxophonist Rick VanMatre

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Mondays at the Memo are back in the swing this winter. This session presents the perfect marriage of smart, classy players – Rick VanMatre and the Phil DeGreg Trio – with jazz that is both intellectually and soulfully satisfying – the incomparable Dave Brubeck. Not to miss.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Broadway Across America, “My Fair Lady” | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3344. DETAILS: One of the greatest and most popular musicals returns in an acclaimed production by Bartlett Sher that brings its story closer to what author George Bernard Shaw had in mind – less rom-com and misogony and more social commentary. Runs through Feb. 20.

Memorial Hall, Longworth-Anderson Series | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman return to Cincinnati following their September Music Hall appearance as part of the MusicNOW Festival. Here’s a chance to experience this celebrated alt-folk band in more relaxed, intimate setting where they can let their hair down. Good seats remain.

