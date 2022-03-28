McKay named new Haile leader

Bernie McKay — known by many in the community as “Bernie the Attorney” — will be the next president and chief executive officer of the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation.

“Bernie brings compassion, a deep understanding and love for our community,” said Vickie Gluckman, a Haile Foundation advisory board member. “We are incredibly excited to welcome him as the new leader of the Haile Foundation. Those who have worked with Bernie, both professionally and personally, describe him as smart, respectful, genuine, empathetic, talented, calm and steady, funny and charming. We could not agree more and are excited to have him lead our organization going forward.”

McKay succeeds Tim Maloney, who will retire from the foundation on March 31. Tim and his wife, Leslie, were instrumental in launching the foundation and facilitating the impact of some 2,600 grants totaling more than $185.8 million for the community over the last 15 years.

McKay is a lifelong resident of Greater Cincinnati with a distinguished legal career, as well as an active member of the region’s nonprofit community.

A partner at Frost Brown Todd LLC, McKay previously served as the practice group leader of the firm’s privately held business and wealth planning practice. McKay is certified as a specialist in trust and estate law by the Ohio State Bar Association, expertise that will be invaluable in the oversight of the more than $300 million Haile Foundation assets, the foundation’s advisory board said.

McKay has worked with many nonprofit organizations, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Bar Foundation, Caracole, Inc., Women’s Crisis Center, Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Equality Cincinnati and the Mercantile Library.

McKay is an alumnus of both Leadership Cincinnati and Leadership Northern Kentucky, and was named to Best Lawyers in America from 2006 to 2021, Forty Under Forty and was the Southwest Ohio “Lawyer of the Year” for Trust and Estate Law in 2016 by the Best Lawyers in America.

“I am beyond thrilled to have this opportunity.” said McKay. “I’m honored and humbled to lead this generous and innovative organization and look forward to serving our community in this role.”