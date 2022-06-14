For 19th year, Brown to update community on giving trends

On June 21, Giving USA Foundation and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy will unveil the findings of the latest annual report on U.S. charitable giving.

Melissa S. Brown, a former Giving USA editor and member of the Lilly school faculty, returns to Cincinnati that day for the 19th consecutive year to give the Greater Cincinnati region a first-hand readout of the report and its findings.

Melissa Brown

The free event, organized by the Cincinnati-based Yunker Group nonprofit fundraising counseling, executive search and coaching firm, begins with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Brown will then present a talk, “Philanthropy on the Rebound? What Giving USA Tells Us About 2021″ beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by questions until 10 a.m. in the center’s Reakirt Auditorium.

Brown, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a highly rated national speaker and consultant and is immediate past chair of the Association of Philanthropic Counsel.

The annual report provides an in-depth analysis of Americans’ charitable giving and also offers the opportunity to uncover areas where individuals, organizations and communities can expand upon charitable giving and philanthropic efforts moving forward.

The new results include:

How charitable giving fared in 2021 following 2020’s record outpouring of generosity;

How the economy and other factors affected giving patterns;

And what 2021 was like for the different types of charities who received those contributions.

The annual Giving USA report is the longest-running and most comprehensive report on the sources and uses of charitable giving in America.

