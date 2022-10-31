Talbert leader named SVDP top exec

A member of Talbert House’s 10-member executive team will take over the top job at St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati.

Brad McMonigle, chief clinical officer at Talbert, will become CEO at SVDP-Cincinnati on Nov. 28.

Brad McMonigle

“This is an exciting moment for St. Vincent de Paul,” said Alison Zlatic, St. Vincent de Paul board president. “Brad’s strong commitment to his Catholic faith and proven track record as a servant leader will help lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and opportunity.”

McMonigle had been at Talbert House since 2013. As chief clinical officer, he provided strategic leadership over Talbert House programming and staffing. Previously, he served as the organization’s vice president of behavioral health services. He replaces Mike Dunn, who in July announced that he would leave the organization he had led since 2015.

Dunn has overseen substantial changes to the organization, including growth in the organization’s revenues from $23 million in 2014, the year before he arrived, to $45 million in 2021. Most of the growth came as a result of the renovation and expansion of the organization’s seven thrift stores and the opening of an eighth one. Cincinnati’s SDVP is one of 5,000 such organizations nationwide.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Mike Dunn; he has led St. Vincent de Paul to great heights during his tenure,” said McMonigle. “I am honored to be able to serve the leadership team, staff, Vincentians, and our neighbors in the community. Bringing my experience in the social services field and my faith together to help serve our community aligns with St. Vincent de Paul’s vision ‘to bring faith alive through service to others, one neighbor at a time.’”

In the past year, St. Vincent de Paul distributed over $2.5 million in rent assistance, fed over 55,000 people through its network of food pantries, dispensed over 70,000 free prescriptions valued at $11.5 million and provided over $572,000 worth of clothing and household goods.

McMonigle will provide overall leadership in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of all program components of St. Vincent de Paul, including: the Don & Phyllis Neyer Outreach Center in the West End, eight Greater Cincinnati thrift stores and donation centers, the Deaconess Health Check/ Charitable Pharmacy, the Becky & Ted Catino Choice Food Pantry in the West End, a network of 12 parish-based food pantries, and 52 volunteer groups at local Catholic parishes, consisting of over 1,200 members.

McMonigle holds a master’s in counseling from Cincinnati Bible Seminary and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Cincinnati. He has been a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) since 2000 and was a member of Class 40 of Leadership Cincinnati. He resides in Maineville with his wife Jennifer and their three children.