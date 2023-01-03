Pillar Award honorees named for 2023

Since 1998, The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, presented by Smart Business, has honored businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. The awards were created to encourage a charitable environment, recognize creative efforts that make a difference and demonstrate the ties between the for-profit and nonprofit worlds.

The Pillar Award for Community Service ceremony currently takes place in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

DATE: Jan. 25

TIME: 5-8 p.m.

LOCATION: Duke Energy Convention Center

THE CLASS OF 2023:

Pillar Award for Community Service:

Barnes Dennig & Co. Ltd.

Cullen Cioffi Capital Management

DBL Law

Finit

Health Carousel

KDM

Phillips Edison & Company

Powernet

ProLink Staffing

The RDI Corporation

Towne Properties

Trinity In Home Care

Medical Mutual SHARE Award:

The Gorilla Glue Company

Nonprofit Board Executives of the Year Award:

Jeffrey March, Best Point Education & Behavioral Health

Jeffrey March, Best Point Education & Behavioral Health

Andy Holzhauser, Green Umbrella

William Butler, Lindner Center of HOPE

Philanthropist of the Year Award:

Anthony Muñoz, Anthony Muñoz Foundation

Nonprofit Executive Directors of the Year Award:

Nancy Eigel-Miller, 1N5

Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer, GreenLight Fund Cincinnati

Kent Clapp CEO Leadership Award:

Bronson Trebbi, The RDI Corporation