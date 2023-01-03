Pillar Award honorees named for 2023

Since 1998, The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, presented by Smart Business, has honored businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. The awards were created to encourage a charitable environment, recognize creative efforts that make a difference and demonstrate the ties between the for-profit and nonprofit worlds.
The Pillar Award for Community Service ceremony currently takes place in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
- DATE: Jan. 25
- TIME: 5-8 p.m.
- LOCATION: Duke Energy Convention Center
THE CLASS OF 2023:
Pillar Award for Community Service:
- Barnes Dennig & Co. Ltd.
- Cullen Cioffi Capital Management
- DBL Law
- Finit
- Health Carousel
- KDM
- Phillips Edison & Company
- Powernet
- ProLink Staffing
- The RDI Corporation
- Towne Properties
- Trinity In Home Care
Medical Mutual SHARE Award:
- The Gorilla Glue Company
Nonprofit Board Executives of the Year Award:
- Jeffrey March, Best Point Education & Behavioral Health
- Andy Holzhauser, Green Umbrella
- William Butler, Lindner Center of HOPE
Philanthropist of the Year Award:
- Anthony Muñoz, Anthony Muñoz Foundation
Nonprofit Executive Directors of the Year Award:
- Nancy Eigel-Miller, 1N5
- Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer , GreenLight Fund Cincinnati
Kent Clapp CEO Leadership Award:
- Bronson Trebbi, The RDI Corporation