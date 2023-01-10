WordPlay Cincy director to lead Adventure Crew

Former WordPlay leader heads to the great outdoors

Adventure Crew has named Libby Hunter as its new executive director. Hunter assumed leadership of the nonprofit this week. Adventure Crew connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.

Libby Hunter

Hunter comes to Adventure Crew after a decade as executive director of WordPlay Cincy, the creative youth development nonprofit she co-founded to provide majority-marginalized youth with opportunities to uncover, share and honor personal narrative through the literary, visual and performing arts. During her tenure, she grew the nonprofit to its current operating budget of $650,000 and reach of 2,500 individuals per year. Prior to co-founding WordPlay, Hunter worked in residential real estate with a focus on sustainability. Her background also includes additional nonprofit work in refugee resettlement with the Hungarian Red Cross and Catholic Charities and educational work in Eastern Europe.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Libby to our Crew,” said Katie Kemme-Hazlewood, Adventure Crew’s board president. “Libby has dedicated her entire career to bettering the lives of others. She is an ambitious, caring person and a collaborative leader. I’m looking forward to working with her to take Adventure Crew to the next level.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be joining Adventure Crew in 2023,” Hunter said. “I’ve admired the organization for years and applaud the exceptional level of dedication and impact that their team has consistently delivered for thousands of teens from across the region. Nature has always been the most grounding and restorative force in my life, second to my family, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such transformative experiences for youth. I am excited to dive in and get to work!”

Hunter is Adventure Crew’s third executive director. She succeeds Kirsten MacDougal, who recently resigned after leading the nonprofit for nearly five years.

About Adventure Crew

Adventure Crew is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. Founded in 2013, the nonprofit now serves all Cincinnati Public Schools high schools, seventh and eighth graders in select CPS elementary schools, and six schools in Northern Kentucky – a total of 27 schools and a roster of nearly 700 students. Through challenging monthly adventures, city teens develop the courageous spirit to step out of their comfort zone and discover new worlds – outside in nature and inside themselves. This deep connection to nature will set a positive course for their lives – and help create the next generation of environmental stewards.

www.adventurecrew.org