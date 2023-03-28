Sean Parker named new leader at entrepreneur support group

Cincinnati native to help bolster organization’s efforts to support local entrepreneurs

Main Street Ventures, an entrepreneur support organization providing equity-free funding to startups across the Tri-State, named Sean Parker its new executive director.

Parker brings a wealth of experience to this role. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School, Parker has held senior positions at Procter & Gamble, Fifth Third Bank, Kroger, and most recently at Nike Inc.

Sean Parker

Parker will lead the team responsible for grant management, entrepreneur outreach and special events, while also serving as the chief fundraiser for the organization.

“I was particularly drawn to the organization’s focus on removing financial barriers for entrepreneurs by providing support in the form of real dollars, as well as connections,” Parker said. “Every business starts small and to create the next P&G, Cintas, TQL or MedPace in our region, smart entrepreneurs with good ideas need access to financial capital.”

Since 2018 Main Street Ventures has distributed over $3 million in funding to more than 100 local startups and organizations. Grants are made possible by individual giving and funding support from Ohio Third Frontier, Cincinnati City Council ARPA funds, the Hubert Family Foundation, the McDonald Family Foundation, and Northern Kentucky Entrepreneurship Fund in collaboration with Blue North and Horizon Community Funds.

“Main Street Ventures is comprised of highly capable, well-respected leaders within the startup community,” said Parker. “While there will be a slight shift in roles – particularly with respect to development and fundraising responsibilities – I am excited to be working together with the entire team to support entrepreneurs and startups in the Greater Cincinnati region.”

Parker is a graduate of Howard University where he earned his bachelor of arts in public relations. He serves as a board member for the Cincinnati Film Commission and Mortar. He has completed Leadership Cincinnati through the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and is a recipient of the Cincinnati Business Courier 40 under 40 award.

“Sean has been a well-respected, visionary leader in Cincinnati for many years, and we are thrilled to have him join Main Street Ventures to help further our mission of creating a more vibrant Cincinnati through entrepreneurship,” said Robert McDonald, a Main Street Ventures founding board director. “Sean shares our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs that are taking risks to start the next big tech company or lively neighborhood bakery, brewery or coffee shop. Sean’s experience working with some of the biggest companies in the Midwest will inform how entrepreneurship and innovation can solve some of our community’s most pressing issues.”

Main Street Ventures opens its next grant cycle on April 3.

To learn more about Main Street Ventures and how to apply, visit mainstventures.org.