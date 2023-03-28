Want to be featured in the May issue of M&M?

Here’s your chance…

Share your favorite place to enjoy the Great Outdoors in Greater Cincinnati!

WHERE: Must be within 50 miles or less. A general area (large park) or specific location within the area (your favorite park bench or trail).

Must be within 50 miles or less. A general area (large park) or specific location within the area (your favorite park bench or trail). WHY: In 75 words or less tell us why this is your favorite outdoor escape. Be creative!

In 75 words or less tell us why this is your favorite outdoor escape. Be creative! WHO: Send 1 or 2 photos of yourself, family or friends, enjoying this location (preferably within the last year or two).

We will choose the most compelling submissions for inclusion in our May print and digital magazine. Scroll down to see my example.

Email words and photo(s) in ONE email to: Elizabeth Mariner.

Subject line: MY GREAT ESCAPE

DEADLINE: Wednesday, April 5

Some additional tips:

We are looking for public parks, trails, preserves and other nature settings (not a streatery in OTR or your backyard). Any season is fine.

Identify everyone who is featured in the photo. (Children may be unnamed, if preferred.)

Make sure the photos include a sense of the location, not just faces.

Minimum photo size is 1200 x 1600 px.

Copy may be edited and photos cropped due to space constraints.

No photo credits please. EXAMPLE:

My favorite outdoor escape: Running through the 2 miles of parks on the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River.

I watch the seasons evolve through the foliage and flowers from Friendship Park to Smale; I race barges chugging upriver or driftwood floating on the ever-changing current; I dodge strolling tourists pointing out the sites in foreign languages and fans in spirit gear on game days; I smile at children playing in the water or flying in the pig; I listen to the Roebling sing as I run beneath it. Every day is different and exhilarating.

— Elizabeth Mariner