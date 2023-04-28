Long-time curator Matt Distel named executive director of The Carnegie

The Carnegie has appointed Matt Distel as its next executive director, bringing more than 30 years of experience as a curator and arts administrator to the role.

Distel first joined The Carnegie staff as its exhibitions director in 2013 and has been organizing exhibitions since 1994, with a particular focus on artists from the region. Before joining The Carnegie, Distel held curatorial roles at the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Contemporary Arts Center and served as Executive Director of Visionaries + Voices in Cincinnati and HVCCA in Peekskill, NY. He was also the co-founder and director of Country Club, a commercial gallery based in Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

“We feel very fortunate that Matt will be our next Executive Director,” said Jamie Horn, Carnegie Board President. “We have an exceptionally strong team at The Carnegie, and Matt has been a foundational member of the staff for nearly a decade. I am certain The Carnegie will thrive under Matt’s leadership and believe he will usher in a dynamic era for the organization.”

“Since my first experiences in the art world nearly 30 years ago, I have always worked to amplify regional voices of both the performing and visual artists—and believe that a vibrant art community’s impact reaches beyond a single studio, stage or stage or classroom,” Distel said.