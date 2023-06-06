Local theater executive Todd Duesing set to lead Minneapolis performing arts preservation group

Todd, Duesing, long-time Cincinnati Arts Association vice president and chief operating officer, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Minneapolis-based Hennepin County Theatre Trust.

“Todd Duesing is a proven, visionary and thoughtful leader who brings tremendous experience in driving economic development and prosperity through the power of the performing arts — including touring Broadway — in a decades-long career of arts leadership in Cincinnati,” said Andrea Mokros, chair of Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Board of Directors. “The successful national search provides further evidence of Hennepin Theatre Trust’s growing national presence, and Todd’s leadership in Minneapolis will build on the foundation and values set by Mark Nerenhausen, whose guidance and vision cemented Hennepin Theatre Trust as one of the nation’s leading performing arts centers.”

“Minneapolis is known across the nation as a city that invests in and harnesses the power of the arts to drive the economy and advance the vitality of communities across Minnesota,” said Duesing. “Thanks to the leadership of Mark Nerenhausen and the Board of Directors, Hennepin Theatre Trust is uniquely positioned as a driving force of energy in downtown Minneapolis while ensuring equitable access to the arts for people across the state. I am eager to begin working with the team at Hennepin Theatre Trust to continue to define and expand what it means to have a thriving performing arts center in the heart of the Bold North.”

hennepintheatretrust.org