Tickets to Greenacres classical ‘Celebration’ concert go on sale Aug. 2

Get ready to “celebrate,” classical music fans.

The annual Celebration Concert featuring the Cincinnati Pops, Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Ballet and Cincinnati May Festival returns Sept. 7 at Greenacres Arts Center, 8400 Blome Road.

The Celebration Concert started more than a decade ago as a 100th birthday celebration for the late Louise Dieterle Nippert, Cincinnati’s longtime patron of the arts.

Today, the concert continues as a remembrance of Nippert’s legacy and a recognition of her continued support of the Cincinnati arts scene.

The hour-long performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the Grand Tent at the arts center.

There are three different ticket types for this year’s show: VIP for $100, general admission for $40 and general admission on the tented lawn for $30.

VIP tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2. General admission is available an hour later at noon. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Those with a VIP ticket receive access to an exclusive cocktail hour in the Greenacres Arts Center gardens from 5 to 6 p.m. that includes appetizers, an open bar, early access to seat selection, and special appearances by Pops conductor John Morris Russell and others.

General admission ticketholders can join the garden fun starting at 6 p.m. for another hour of mingling before the concert. They can also pick out their seats at the time.

Drinks will be available for purchase after 6 p.m. Anyone who purchased pre-ordered meals and/or snacks can pick them up at that time.

Food options range from hummus and veggie and chocolate chip cookies to French chicken niçoise and pesto cheese tortellini. The full menu is below.

Meals and snacks will not be available for purchase on-site during the concert. Food sales end on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. No outside food or drink will be permitted at this event.

A link for ordering food will be made available in the coming days on the event website.

Evening schedule

5 p.m. – VIP cocktail hour begins.

6 p.m. – General admission cocktail hour begins.

7 p.m. – Seating begins for the performance.

7:30 p.m. – Concert begins.

Celebration Concert

