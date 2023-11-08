Health Collaborative names permanent CEO, president

After more than a year of holding the job in an interim capacity, Deirdre Beluan is now the official president and CEO of The Health Collaborative.

The nonprofit’s board of directors approved the staffing decision in October and Murphy Beluan took over the role on a permanent basis on Oct. 31. A formal announcement was made Nov. 7.

“We are thrilled for Deirdre and the organization to have a permanent leader at the helm,” said Debbie Hayes, chairman of The Health Collaborative board.

In her statement, Hayes highlighted Beluan’s “wealth of experience” in human resources, operations, strategy and health administration. Beluan has held key positions at Lumeris and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and spent more than 20 years with Bon Secours Mercy Health. She joined The Health Collaborative as its chief strategy officer in February 2022, and took over as interim CEO in October 2022.

Deirdre Beluan

Hayes also noted Beluan’s track record collaborating with multiple stakeholders and “unwavering dedication” to The Health Collaborative’s mission make her the ideal leader to guide the organization.

Beluan did her undergraduate work at Indiana University, and completed an MBA and a master’s in health services administration at Xavier University. She’s also a member of the Society of Human Resources Management.

“Deirdre is exceptionally well-equipped to lead our remarkable team towards further success in health and health care improvement for our members, the community and beyond,” Hayes continued.

The Health Collaborative brings together health care stakeholders in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to support actions focused on improving health care offerings, lowering costs and creating a healthier region overall.

In her new permanent role, Beluan will provide strategic leadership for the organization’s priorities – workforce innovation, equity-minded community health and disaster preparedness. She’ll also serve as an advisor to the board of directors and represent the agency to local, state, and national stakeholders and policymakers.

Earlier this year, The Health Collaborative announced plans to partner with the Ohio Health Information Partnership, also known as CliniSync, to improve the delivery of statewide health information exchange services. That process is on track to conclude by the end of 2023.

“I’m passionate about the work our team does to improve health and healthcare, and daily, I’m inspired by my team’s commitment to our mission,” Beluan said.

The Health Collaborative