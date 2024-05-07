Scripps Howard Fund names Cincinnati fundraising vet new CEO

The E.W. Scripps Company is turning to a familiar face, and a longtime fundraising and development professional, to take over as the head of its philanthropic arm.

On Tuesday, the company announced Meredith Delaney as the next president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

Currently, Delaney is the director of philanthropic strategies for the Fund, a public charity that supports a variety of philanthropic and journalism causes. She previously held the title of director of development.

Delaney, who’s been with the organization since 2017, is taking over for Liz Carter, who announced her retirement in January. Delaney’s first official day in the role is Friday, May 8.

Meredith Delaney

“Since joining Scripps in 2017, Meredith has been a key member of the Fund’s leadership team through a period during which the Fund focused efforts on making an even greater impact on the communities we serve,” said Adam Symson, president and CEO of Scripps, a Cincinnati-based broadcasting company.

Symson noted some of Delaney’s most notable accomplishments, including working alongside Carter to increase the number of Scripps Howard Fund donors from under 1,000 in 2017 to roughly 12,000 last year.

Delaney also received credit for playing a key role in developing and executing a number of strategies that helped increase fundraising every year, from $1.2 million when she first arrived to $10 million last year. That includes growing the Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign to more than $1 million annually in the last two years.

“While leading our annual childhood literacy campaign, she has also led new initiatives to connect our stations with meaningful local causes that align our brands in order to maximize the benefit to our communities,” Symson said. “I am confident that the Scripps Howard Fund will be in good hands – continuing to create informed and engaged communities across the country.”

A fundraiser with deep Cincinnati roots

In announcing Delaney’s promotion, Scripps described her as a “seasoned fundraising executive, and her career has been devoted to mission-based, nonprofit work.” She’s also no stranger to the Queen City development scene.

Before joining the Fund, Delaney held several senior roles at the University of Cincinnati Foundation over 10 years, and previously worked at United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Delaney holds a master’s in communications from University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s in journalism from West Virginia University. She also earned certification in nonprofit executive leadership from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

Since joining the Scripps Howard Fund less than a decade ago, Delaney has also had an impact on a number of employee and station-driven efforts, including launching the Community Impact Campaign and Disaster Relief initiatives.

In 2023, the Fund gave $2.3 million to communities where Scripps has stations.

“This job is incredibly gratifying,” Delaney said.

“When I see the impact we’re making across our programs, I’m so inspired,” she continued. “It’s truly a privilege to serve an organization so deeply rooted in a legacy of investing in journalism education, childhood literacy and caring for the communities that Scripps calls home.”

