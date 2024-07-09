Monthly CMC program to support ‘Aspiring Artists’

Cincinnati Museum Center is helping young artists find their own style in a new art series.

The Aspiring Artists program will connect guests with the talents, creativity and artistic processes of some of the city’s best artists. The monthly program will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in The Children’s Museum at CMC.

Each session will feature a different artist in its KidSPACE, a multi-medium art and makerspace. As artists guide aspiring prodigies through different styles and mediums, guests will have an opportunity to hone or uncover their own styles and abilities.

The Aspiring Artists lineup through the end of the year features a range of styles and inspirations. Participating artists include Sarah Rodriguez, Ciara LeRoy, Joi Sears, Sarah Kent and Adoria Maxberry.

Annie Ruth will kick off the series on July 13 with the “I Am Me” self-portrait workshop. The full schedule is below.

Aspiring Artists programs are free for CMC Members and included with museum admission. The program received financial support from ArtsWave.

2024 Aspiring Artists lineup

July 13 – “I Am Me” – Creating Self-Portraits with Artist and Author Annie Ruth

Annie Ruth shares excerpts from her book “I Am… Enough” and invites children and families to create imaginative self-portraits that show feelings and emotions and the things that make us each special and unique.

Aug. 31 – Piece by Piece: Native Ohio Flora & Fauna

Inspired by Winold Reiss’s mosaics adorning Union Terminal’s grand rotunda, Sarah Rodriguez invites guests to create colorful paper mosaics depicting images of flora and fauna native to Ohio or inspired by their favorite exhibit.

Sept. 7 – Night Sky Stitches

Multidisciplinary artist Ciara LeRoy leads embroidery crafts inspired by the stars and other creatures that dot the night sky, including constellations, shooting stars, fireflies or a personalized name constellation using a lettering alphabet designed by the artist.

Oct. 5 – Art for Wellness

Using a blend of artistic mediums and mindfulness techniques, Joi Sears helps guests discover how art can be a fun and therapeutic tool for enhancing mental health.

Nov. 16 – Nature Imprints

Artist Sarah Kent shares her love of nature and shows guests how they can use clay and natural materials to preserve nature through imprints.

Dec. 14 – Play and Create with Paint

Adoria Maxberry of Most OutGROWing: An Art Movement leads a multi-station tour of various techniques, including resist, texture play, pointillism and more.

