Devey, JMR receive VNA Caring Awards

The 18th annual Caring Awards raised more than $100,000 for the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky.



The gala at the Hyatt Regency-Cincinnati featured a program by the Cincinnati Pops, Poptet and the SCPA Jazz Super Band.



Honorees were Trey Devey, president of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops, and John Morris Russell, conductor of the Pops. Suzanne Bona, host and executive producer of “Sunday Baroque,” a nationally syndicated radio program, served as emcee. Presenting sponsors were Edyth Lindner, Cushman Wakefield, Grant Thornton, Cincinnati Bell/CBTS and the Harold C. Schott Foundation-Francie and Tom Hiltz, Trustees.

