Devey, JMR receive VNA Caring Awards
The 18th annual Caring Awards raised more than $100,000 for the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky.
The gala at the Hyatt Regency-Cincinnati featured a program by the Cincinnati Pops, Poptet and the SCPA Jazz Super Band.
Honorees were Trey Devey, president of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops, and John Morris Russell, conductor of the Pops. Suzanne Bona, host and executive producer of “Sunday Baroque,” a nationally syndicated radio program, served as emcee. Presenting sponsors were Edyth Lindner, Cushman Wakefield, Grant Thornton, Cincinnati Bell/CBTS and the Harold C. Schott Foundation-Francie and Tom Hiltz, Trustees.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Honoree Trey Devey, Patty Brockman and Carter Randolph
Valerie Landell, president and CEO of the VNA; Thea Tjepkema and her husband, honoree John Morris Russell; and Verna Tuttle, VNA board member
Sue Lawrence, Tom Hiltz, Francie Hiltz and Tad Lawrence
Caring Award committee members, Patty Wagner, Nancy Wagner, Elizabeth Kuresman and Shelby Wood
Cathy Crain, Rosemary Schlachter and Bill Kelleher
Bernie McCay, Amy and Trey Devey and VNA board chair Doug Bolton
Dr. Cora Ogle, Conrad Thiede and Trey Devey
Trey Devey and Cathy Crain
Edgar Smith Jr. and Dr. Toni Robinson Smith with Tad and Sue Lawrence
Chris Neyer, John Morris Russell, Sue Friedlander and Sudie Geier
Rob Heidenreich, Jennifer Damiano, John Morris Russell, Dale Kozma, Terry Allman and Dimitar Kamacharov
John Morris Russell conducts the SCPA Jazz Super Band
Curt and Lisa Steelman with Dr. Baltazar Anaya and Marilyn Anaya
John Morris Russell and Valerie Landell
