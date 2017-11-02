SCPA stars shine at Starry Soirée

More than 75 friends of the School for Creative and Performing Arts enjoyed an evening of star-gazing at the Starry Soiree hosted by SCPA Fund board member Brett Stover.

Guests were treated to student performances ranging from pianists to a string quartet to a sneak peak of the school’s fall musical, “Hairspray.”

“This past year, for the second year in a row, we had a 100 percent graduation rate, with 87 percent of our graduating seniors college-bound, having earned $9.3 million in college aid,” said SCPA’s executive director, Dr. Nick Nissley. Last year, SCPA’s music majors earned acceptances to tier-one institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University (Peabody Conservatory), Berklee College of Music and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.