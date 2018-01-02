What to Do/See/Hear | Jan. 3-9

By Thomas Consolo

The holidays are officially over, and 2018 isn’t exactly giving us a warm welcome, but not all the area’s organizations are in recovery mode. For those willing to brave the arctic chill, there are activities to coax you out. If the cold snap has finally put you in the holiday spirit, you’re still in luck; several seasonal offerings still have a few days to run.

SEASONAL EVENTS

Last chance this year to see these holiday favorites…

Krohn Conservatory | 1501 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202; (513) 352-4080

Through Jan. 7. Cincinnati Choo Choo Holiday Show

The conservatory is decked in favorite holiday flowers like red poinsettias, fanciful evergreens, cyclamen, amaryllis … and trains. Who wouldn’t love it? And on Tuesday, the end-of-show sale starts at 10 a.m.

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-241-0343

Through Jan. 7. “Antique Christmas”

Relive Christmas past at the Taft’s annual display of antique ornaments, decorations and toys.

OUTDOORS

Cincinnati Zoo | 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220; 513-281-4700

Through March 9. Half-price days

Nature doesn’t stop just because it’s cold. Why not see the polar bears in the weather they like best – and at half off admission? Plus, you won’t have to fight Festival of Lights crowds (and parking).

Great Parks of Hamilton County | 10245 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231; 513-521-7275

Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. Winter Hike at Winton Woods

The other way to fight cold is to jump right in. Great Parks leads its annual winter hikes on Saturday mornings through Feb. 3 at parks across the system, starting with Winton Woods. Your reward is hot soup afterward.

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati | 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Sunday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Open audition specifically for performers with disabilities

Opportunity for actors to audition for D. Lynn Meyers, ETC producing artistic director and Casting Society of America member. Actors must prepare a 1-2 page film or television scene. Additionally, if a headshot and résumé are available, please bring them to the audition. Click here to schedule an audition time.

May Festival Youth Chorus | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-744-3229

Sundays, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28. Auditions for all voice parts

Midyear auditions for the area’s premier high school choral ensemble are Sundays this month. Eighth-grade to 12th-grade students from area public, private, parochial schools and homeschoolers are eligible. The group performs regularly with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and May Festival Chorus. Apply through the website.

MamLuft & Co. Dance | Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 5-6, 8 p.m. “Climb”

The modern dance company heats up the weekend at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater with this driving and heart-rending new work based on the experience of choreographer Elena Rodriguez Moore as the biracial daughter of a Colombian immigrant.

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center | 620 Greenup St., Covington, KY 41011; 859-431-0020

Friday. Jan. 6, 7 p.m. String Theory

This acoustic-electric quartet performs country, folk, jazz and rock music from the 1940s to today with sophisticated arrangements and vocal harmonies. It’s part of the Kate’s Living Room Concerts series at Baker Hunt.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Friday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Sir Andrew Davis, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Music Hall’s grand re-opening is last year’s news, but the spirit of appreciating our region’s artistic past is still going strong. Sir Andrew Davis (making a rare enough appearance here to merit a trip to Over-the-Rhine by itself) leads a program that tips its hat to the CSO’s proud history: Bach, arranged by former music director Leopold Stokowski; Beethoven, with audience favorite Garrick Ohlsson at the piano; and the Symphony No. 2 by another former music director, Eugene Goossens. Program repeats Sunday, 2 p.m.

Broadway in Cincinnati | Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Jan. 9-21. “Waitress”

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, “Waitress” introduces us to Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. In Procter & Gamble Hall.

Madcap Puppets | Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3711 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220; 513-497-2860

Friday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Jules and Verne’s Excellent Adventure”

With the science fair just around the corner, Jules challenges Verne to a race around the world in this reimagining of two classic Jules Verne adventures, “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” and “Around the World in 80 Days.”

Last chance to see these three exhibitions…

Marta Hewett Gallery | 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-281-2780

Through Jan. 6. “Edgewise”

Solo exhibition of new cast bronze and carved stone sculptures by Jarrett Hawkins.

Skirball Museum | Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220; 513-221-1875

Through Jan. 7. “Re-Art: The Many Faces of Israel”

A total of 70 works by 10 artists from Israel and Cincinnati, including re-interpretations of each other’s work.

Wash.Park.Art | 1215 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Through Jan. 6. “Re-”

Works by more than a dozen artists. The show (and its title) coincide with the re-opening of Music Hall, the re-location of Cincinnati Shakespeare Festival and the re-vitalization of OTR. The exhibit closes Saturday with Last Look Café – including coffee and sweets – from 2-8 p.m.