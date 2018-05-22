JDRF Gala breaks fundraising record

JDRF Southwest Ohio welcomed over 800 guests to its annual Cincinnatian of the Year Gala. The event honored Rich Boehne, chairman of the E.W. Scripps Co., and raised money for type 1 diabetes research. Chaired by Petra Vester, the “Carnivale for the Cure” theme lent a Brazilian flavor to the event with colorful sequins and feathers plus live samba performances. Mark Kacher, a longtime chapter volunteer who has type 1 diabetes, was honored as the Cynthia Marver Marmer Volunteer of the Year.

JDRF achieved a gala fundraising record, topping last year’s record, with over $3.7 million raised. This total was due in part to a $2.4 million legacy gift from the late Wayne and Marty McDaniel. Melissa Newman, executive director of JDRF Southwest Ohio, announced the gift at the event. The contribution marks the largest single gift ever made to the chapter.

