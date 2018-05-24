JDRF One Walk will step off at Kings Island

Saturday, June 2, 7 a.m., Kings Island

More than 7,000 people are expected to participate in the JDRF One Walk in Mason. The event is one of more than 200 JDRF walks nationwide.

Led by corporate walk chair Chris Markus, partner at Dressman Benzinger LaVelle, the Kings Island event is among the largest nonprofit fundraising events in the region. JDRF’s mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.

“Last year’s JDRF One Walk Kings Island saw a record turnout with 7,000 people in attendance, and we hope to have even more people join us this year,” said Nick Wagner, JDRF Southwest Ohio Walk director. “This year we merged the Dayton walk into the JDRF One Walk Kings Island, and we hope to achieve yet another attendance record as we push toward becoming a million-dollar walk.”

On-site check-in will begin at 7 a.m. The walk starts and ends in the Kings Island parking lot. Several reality stars will join the thousands of walk participants as part of the Reality 4 Diabetes team, one of the walk’s most successful fundraising teams.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys certain cells in the pancreas, and it can strike in both children and adults. It is estimated that nearly 31,000 people in Greater Cincinnati live with T1D.