What to Do/Hear/See | Aug. 14-20

By Thom Mariner

Cautiously attempting to fill the roomy boots of one Thomas Consolo this week, as he takes a brief holiday. And speaking of holiday, this column will take its own pause next week, as we prepare to kickoff the September arts season. See you again on Aug. 28, as we launch that print issue, with our experts’ picks of the very best in fall arts happenings.

In the meantime, lots of things are winding up this week, as we hurtle towards autumn and a return to the routine of the school year. Below are a few ongoing exhibits to catch before they go, and some new offerings, as well. Enjoy the rest of summer!

LAST CHANCE(S) … closing Sunday, Aug. 18 …

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000

“Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs,” U.S. premiere exhibit

Just a few days left to immerse yourself in ancient Egypt, and do so before the rest of the nation gets its shot. If you happen to be there from Friday onward, check out the new exhibit commemorating the centenary of Cincinnati’s Junior League chapter, and its contributions to the region. It runs until next June.

“Marketing Tips For Spiders” by Nina Katchadourian

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400

“Creatures – When Species Meet”

Humans and creatures collaborating in creativity … perhaps more equally than you might expect. Surprising and fascinating. And stop in at the new Fausto for coffee or lunch while you’re there. You’re welcome.

Krohn Conservatory | Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086

“Il Giardino: A Garden of Tuscany”

A tribute to the landscapes of Tuscany that will make you want to travel there next summer.

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-0343

“Magic & Melodrama: Cincinnati Posters from the Gilded Age”

The Taft has been full of poster art this summer. This local representation closes down Sunday, while the French showcase, “L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters,” continues through Sept. 15.

… and closing Friday, Aug. 23 …

Lloyd Library and Museum | 917 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3707

“Through the Rx Bottle: Medicinal Cannabis 1841-1937”

As medical marijuana comes on line here in Ohio and across many states, here’s a last chance to better understand how cannabis was used medicinally before the craziness of “Reefer Madness” hit the theater.

CULTURAL EXHIBITS

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500

Saturday, Aug. 17-Dec. 1. “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.”

This new exhibit combines photographs, artifacts and artful reflections in profiling revolutionary men – including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B Du Bois and Kendrick Lamar – whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country.

FAIRS/FESTIVALS

City Flea | Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Eclectic arts and crafts market

One of the most powerful OTR summer magnets attracts dozens of artisans and thousands of shoppers one Saturday each month. Not interested in stuff? There is plenty of food and drink, and some of the best people watching anywhere. Just hang out for awhile and soak in the vibe.

“The Chambermaid”

FILM

Cincinnati World Cinema | Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17. “The Chambermaid”

Aug. 17-18 & 23-25. “Mike Wallace is Here”

Two thoughtful, yet contrasting films make their regional debuts this week:

The sparingly produced film, “The Chambermaid,” shares its origin and dramatic focus with 2018’s Oscar-winning “Roma.” Although it may have suffered from comparison with the notoriety of “Roma’s” director Alfonso Cuarón, and the worldwide reach of Netflix, it still won eight significant awards and twenty nominations on the festival circuit. “Mike Wallace is Here” is a sprawling examination of this provocative reporter and anchor, and also of the evolution of broadcast news from Cronkite to the present.

Pepe Romero

MUSIC

Summermusik Festival

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Mainstage: “ESPAÑA”

Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. {A Little} Afternoon Musik: “Spanish Dances”

Pepe Romero is a true legend in the guitar universe. Adding spice and passion to “ESPAÑA,” at the School for Creative & Performing Arts, are flamenco artists Arleen Hurtado and Gabriel Osuna. And Eckart Preu will share some orchestral fireworks courtesy of Manuel de Falla. The same soloists perform Sunday at the Cincinnati Art Museum, but that chamber concert appears to be sold out. Check the website for a possible waiting list.

It’s Commonly Jazz | Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra

Cool jazz on a hot, humid summer eve? Who could ask for more? And the CCJO offers some of the most inventive arrangements anywhere.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838

Monday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Jazz at the Memo: “Stevie Wonder Reimagined”

If you prefer your jazz in the AC, this week’s Memo show features some of the top talent in the city lending their take on the music of the incomparable Little Stevie. The all-star band of pianist Phil Degreg, guitarist Brad Myers, bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer John Taylor should make this a Monday full of memories.

Aug. 16-24. “Ring of Fire”

Wrapped around the aforementioned Stevie Wonder tribute, guitarist Myers and bassist Jacobs somehow are finding time to help prepare and perform this tribute to “The Man in Black.” Produced by Memorial Hall’s Joshua Steele, staged by Leslie Goddard, and directed by CCM’s Steve Goers – the same team that brought us “Tommy” last September – this should be a highlight of the summer, especially if you are a Johnny Cash fan.

THEATER

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati OH 45204. 513-241-6550

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”

In a plot seemingly designed for our #MeToo era, seven brides turn the tables on their seven husbands, all brothers, showing them who is the real boss. Known particularly for its choreography, this is a ruff-and-tumble musical with a big heart. This final summer production at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, in East Price Hill. runs through Sept. 8.

A contribution to Manifest’s “NUDE,” by Jimmie Arroyo

VISUAL ART

Gallery 708 | 708 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH, 45202. 513-551-8171

Friday, Aug. 16, 5-8 p.m. “Color. Colour.”

Thirty area artists share this bustling co-op gallery along the streetcar route downtown. This new show features diverse works by Pat Olding (palette knife painting), Shelby Hine (fused glass), Renee Hearn (jewelry) and Randy Vuksta (fluid acrylic painting). Make this your first stop on a streetcar adventure through OTR and back.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638

Friday, Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m. 11th Annual NUDE • “INHABIT: Art About Personal Domains” • Cody VanderKaay: “When Things Start By Never Ending” • Sara Pedigo: “Ways of Being”

Closing out its full year of exhibits curated from artists near and far, Manifest brings us another multifaceted show, including its annual celebration of the uncovered human form, art about personal domains, plus painting and drawings by Sara Pedigo, and sculpture by Cody VanderKaay. Running through Sept. 13. And there are other things to do in East Walnut Hills that evening as part of the Walk on Woodburn gallery and pub crawl.

… and two FUNdraisers in support of visual art …

Weston Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165

Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. Exhibitionism: “Carnivale”

Exhibitionism returns, conceived by party planner extraordinaire Joe Rigotti, with food by Jeff Thomas, and a roving band of costumed models and performers. Costumes are encouraged, and outrageousness is welcome. Proceeds benefit this thought-leading, cutting-edge gallery. Tickets $50-$150.



Wave Pool Gallery | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-600-6117

Sunday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m. Annual Pool Party

Wave Pool’s yearly aqua bash is designed to illustrate the connection between art and community building, and raise money to promote the cause. Enjoy free food from LaSoupe’s community paella pan, cold drinks, a custom Putt-Putt course by artist collaborative SLAPface, the SPA Salon mobile nail painting studio, t-shirts by Take A Moment Studio, and interactive basketball activity by Abigail Smithson. Check out Camp Washington; you’ll be surprised to see what’s happening in this once-forgotten neighborhood.

