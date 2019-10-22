Bourbon & BowTie Bash sells out and sets records for JDRF

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s sixth annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash was again a sellout (nearly 2,000 guests) and set a new fundraising record of $350,000 to support type 1 diabetes research. T1D is an autoimmune disease that has no association with dietary or lifestyle choices, and can strike at any age.
The event featured food, bourbon tastings and cocktails from more than 25 area bars and restaurants. Guests voted on their favorites…
- Best Sweets – Tres Belle Cakes
- Best Restaurant – Taglio
- Best Up-and-Comer – Soleil Kitchen
- Best Cocktail – Jacob Trevino of Lonely Pine
- Best Bartender – Catherine Manabat of HomeMakers Bar
“It’s exciting to host a fundraiser that has such a reputation as being such a fun party”, said JDRF Southwest Ohio Executive Director Melissa Newman, “but what’s most important is that it also serves the purpose of raising money for a critical need. We’re incredibly grateful to the community for rallying around the Bourbon & BowTie Bash and making a difference for everyone impacted by type 1 diabetes.”