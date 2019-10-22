Bourbon & BowTie Bash sells out and sets records for JDRF

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s sixth annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash was again a sellout (nearly 2,000 guests) and set a new fundraising record of $350,000 to support type 1 diabetes research. T1D is an autoimmune disease that has no association with dietary or lifestyle choices, and can strike at any age.

The event featured food, bourbon tastings and cocktails from more than 25 area bars and restaurants. Guests voted on their favorites…

Best Sweets – Tres Belle Cakes

Best Restaurant – Taglio

Best Up-and-Comer – Soleil Kitchen

Best Cocktail – Jacob Trevino of Lonely Pine

Best Bartender – Catherine Manabat of HomeMakers Bar

“It’s exciting to host a fundraiser that has such a reputation as being such a fun party”, said JDRF Southwest Ohio Executive Director Melissa Newman, “but what’s most important is that it also serves the purpose of raising money for a critical need. We’re incredibly grateful to the community for rallying around the Bourbon & BowTie Bash and making a difference for everyone impacted by type 1 diabetes.”

Emcee Bob Herzog with JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman

Celebrity judges Molly Wellmann, Griffin Ross and Todd Carnes

Catherine Manabat left as winner of Best Bartender

JDRF staffers Jackie Oney and Becky Gaible

BowTie Barons & Baronesses