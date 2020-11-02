ArtsWave awards grants to 39 arts groups at annual meeting

At its recent annual board meeting, ArtsWave marked the 10th anniversary of its rebranded, broadened efforts to support the arts by awarding $231,000 in Catalyzing Impact project grants to 39 groups. The organization also elected new trustees and officers.

Alecia Kintner

“It’s been 10 years since the nationally-noted change from the Fine Arts Fund to ArtsWave,” said Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave president and CEO. “We’ve gone from providing operating or project support for dozens of arts groups each year to now supporting over 100 organizations and projects a year.”

Donation revenue over the past decade is up 11 percent over the previous decade.

The Catalyzing Impact grants are designed to fund projects that advance ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action in the Arts strategy, focusing on arts education, digital media, live performance, social justice and public art. These are the first grants of ArtsWave’s 2021 campaign cycle. A list of the groups awarded grants is below.

James Zimmerman

At the meeting, James Zimmerman, managing director of Taft Law, was re-elected for a second year as chair of ArtsWave’s Board of Directors. Tony Mathis of GE Aviation and Mel Gravely of TriVersity Construction were elected vice chairs. Rhonda Whitaker-Hurtt was named secretary and Matt Stautberg was elected for a second year as treasurer.

Nine new trustees were elected to three-year terms: Tysonn Betts, Michael Betz, Carri Chandler, Brendon Cull, Chip Gerhardt, Agnes Godwin-Hall, Nerissa Morris, Deana Taylor, and Alicia Townsend. Elected to one-year terms were Joe Muraca and Herb Robinson. Trustees voted to another term included Ronald Bates, Laura Brunner, Christopher Carlson, Philip Duncan, Trey Grayson, Delores Hargrove-Young, Melanie Healey, Monica Posey, Mu Sinclaire, Eddie Tyner, and Stanford Williams.

Two staff appointments were also announced: Mary Stagaman as impact executive-in-residence and Janice Liebenberg as director of the corporate campaign and equitable arts advancement.

Mary Stagaman

Janice Liebenberg

Catalyzing Impact grant recipients

4-Way Quartet LLC – $6,000

A Mindful Moment – $3,600

Academy of Cinematic Arts – $8,000

Activities Beyond The Classroom, Fourthwall Youth Studios – $6,000

Activities Beyond the Classroom, The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund – $4,100

American Legacy Theatre – $5,000

Art Academy of Cincinnati – $5,000

Art of the Piano – $6,500

Art on the Streets – $8,000

Artsville Corp – $4,875

Band in a Bus – $5,000

Chase Elementary-Cincinnati Public Schools – $7,000

Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador – $6,000

Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (Memorial Hall) – $6,500

Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble – $10,000

Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition – $6,500

Cincinnati Parks Foundation – $7,000

Cincinnati Skirball Museum of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion – $5,490

Cincinnati Song Initiative – $4,900

College-Conservatory of Music/University of Cincinnati Foundation – $8,000

Corporation for Findlay Market – $10,000

Corryville Suzuki Project Inc. – $6,000

Covington Partners – $8,000

Creative Aging Cincinnati – $6,000

Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living – $6,500

i.imagine – $2,100

Jazz Alive, Inc. – $3,500

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful – $8,000

Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc. (LADD) – $6,500

Paloozanoire, LLC – $5,000

Queen City Cabaret – $1,300

Revolution Dance Theatre – $8,000

SCPA Fund – $3,000

Southbank Partners, Inc – $7,000

The Catalytic Fund (Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky) – $5,000

The Melindy Condo Association’s Northern Row Park – $5,000

Warren County Arts Council, dba ArtScape Lebanon – $5,000

Wave Pool – $3,600

WordPlay Cincy – $8,000