ArtsWave awards grants to 39 arts groups at annual meeting

At its recent annual board meeting, ArtsWave marked the 10th anniversary of its rebranded, broadened efforts to support the arts by awarding $231,000 in Catalyzing Impact project grants to 39 groups. The organization also elected new trustees and officers.
“It’s been 10 years since the nationally-noted change from the Fine Arts Fund to ArtsWave,” said Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave president and CEO. “We’ve gone from providing operating or project support for dozens of arts groups each year to now supporting over 100 organizations and projects a year.”
Donation revenue over the past decade is up 11 percent over the previous decade.
The Catalyzing Impact grants are designed to fund projects that advance ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action in the Arts strategy, focusing on arts education, digital media, live performance, social justice and public art. These are the first grants of ArtsWave’s 2021 campaign cycle. A list of the groups awarded grants is below.
At the meeting, James Zimmerman, managing director of Taft Law, was re-elected for a second year as chair of ArtsWave’s Board of Directors. Tony Mathis of GE Aviation and Mel Gravely of TriVersity Construction were elected vice chairs. Rhonda Whitaker-Hurtt was named secretary and Matt Stautberg was elected for a second year as treasurer.
Nine new trustees were elected to three-year terms: Tysonn Betts, Michael Betz, Carri Chandler, Brendon Cull, Chip Gerhardt, Agnes Godwin-Hall, Nerissa Morris, Deana Taylor, and Alicia Townsend. Elected to one-year terms were Joe Muraca and Herb Robinson. Trustees voted to another term included Ronald Bates, Laura Brunner, Christopher Carlson, Philip Duncan, Trey Grayson, Delores Hargrove-Young, Melanie Healey, Monica Posey, Mu Sinclaire, Eddie Tyner, and Stanford Williams.
Two staff appointments were also announced: Mary Stagaman as impact executive-in-residence and Janice Liebenberg as director of the corporate campaign and equitable arts advancement.
Catalyzing Impact grant recipients
- 4-Way Quartet LLC – $6,000
- A Mindful Moment – $3,600
- Academy of Cinematic Arts – $8,000
- Activities Beyond The Classroom, Fourthwall Youth Studios – $6,000
- Activities Beyond the Classroom, The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund – $4,100
- American Legacy Theatre – $5,000
- Art Academy of Cincinnati – $5,000
- Art of the Piano – $6,500
- Art on the Streets – $8,000
- Artsville Corp – $4,875
- Band in a Bus – $5,000
- Chase Elementary-Cincinnati Public Schools – $7,000
- Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador – $6,000
- Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (Memorial Hall) – $6,500
- Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble – $10,000
- Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition – $6,500
- Cincinnati Parks Foundation – $7,000
- Cincinnati Skirball Museum of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion – $5,490
- Cincinnati Song Initiative – $4,900
- College-Conservatory of Music/University of Cincinnati Foundation – $8,000
- Corporation for Findlay Market – $10,000
- Corryville Suzuki Project Inc. – $6,000
- Covington Partners – $8,000
- Creative Aging Cincinnati – $6,000
- Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living – $6,500
- i.imagine – $2,100
- Jazz Alive, Inc. – $3,500
- Keep Cincinnati Beautiful – $8,000
- Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc. (LADD) – $6,500
- Paloozanoire, LLC – $5,000
- Queen City Cabaret – $1,300
- Revolution Dance Theatre – $8,000
- SCPA Fund – $3,000
- Southbank Partners, Inc – $7,000
- The Catalytic Fund (Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky) – $5,000
- The Melindy Condo Association’s Northern Row Park – $5,000
- Warren County Arts Council, dba ArtScape Lebanon – $5,000
- Wave Pool – $3,600
- WordPlay Cincy – $8,000