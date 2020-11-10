FOUND encourages you to find out more about Losantiville (er, Cincinnati)

Several local organizations are partnering to create what they promise will be a “dazzling and festive atmosphere” downtown this holiday season. Kicking things off is the launch of a brand new initiative: FOUND.

This multi-faceted program, featuring several installations, will allow visitors to enjoy Downtown Cincinnati during the holidays in a safe and socially-distant manner – and will hopefully result in more customers visiting downtown businesses.

FOUND is a month-long celebration of discovery and experience throughout the urban core. Beginning Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, installations will stretch from The Banks through Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, all the way to Findlay Market.

Andrew Salzbrun and Josh Heuser of Agar. (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

About FOUND

FOUND is a partnership between AGAR and the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC), with funding provided by The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation. Organizers are collaborating with several other organizations, including the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce, The Banks, and Findlay Market, ArtWorks and the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce.

FOUND will include several areas of programming:

Founders forest: A public art project and discovery walk featuring decorated trees from each of Cincinnati’s 52 neighborhoods. Each tree will be provided a specific spot downtown and placed on a map for display throughout the community. Fans vote on their favorites, and each tree will be archived in a photo exhibition for a book available for purchase in 2021.

A public art project and discovery walk featuring decorated trees from each of Cincinnati’s 52 neighborhoods. Each tree will be provided a specific spot downtown and placed on a map for display throughout the community. Fans vote on their favorites, and each tree will be archived in a photo exhibition for a book available for purchase in 2021. Windows of Wonder: FOUND seeks to revive the experience of holiday window displays in downtown department stores. Cincinnati creatives, businesses and arts associations are being tapped to create holiday installations, with 25 windows logged on a digital walking map for visitors.

FOUND seeks to revive the experience of holiday window displays in downtown department stores. Cincinnati creatives, businesses and arts associations are being tapped to create holiday installations, with 25 windows logged on a digital walking map for visitors. Finding Losantiville: This four-week, citywide scavenger hunt, designed by a team of game creators, takes contestants on a journey to find the key to Losantiville. Each week a new clue is released with physical challenges throughout the city. One winner will find the key to Losantiville and a $5,000 prize.

This four-week, citywide scavenger hunt, designed by a team of game creators, takes contestants on a journey to find the key to Losantiville. Each week a new clue is released with physical challenges throughout the city. One winner will find the key to Losantiville and a $5,000 prize. Merchant engagement: FOUND is also serving as a one-stop shop where holiday programmers and other attractions can submit their events to be included in the marketing campaign. Restaurants, retailers and ground-level properties can get in on the act by requesting a tool kit that allows them to be involved in the programming.

foundcincinnati.com