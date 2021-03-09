Culture FIX: March 10-16

The Ides of March have never been so full of hope as this year. Celebrate the positivity by taking in some Cincinnati culture this week, why dontcha?

March 10, Wednesday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Zoom. DETAILS: “William Goebel: Northern Kentucky’s Only 20th Century Governor… for Three Days.” Robert Schrage and John Schaaf relate how Goebel was shot in front of the capitol, sworn in on his deathbed, then died three days later, ending the briefest gubernatorial term in Kentucky history.

bcmuseum.org

March 11, Thursday

Indigo Girls

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, A Celebration of Inclusion in Film & Media | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: A special evening of connection, community and culture, with celebrity guests, musical performers and comedians. Guests include Indigo Girls, Lea DeLaria, Sammi Haney, Sweet Honey in Rock and more.

otrfilmfest.org

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, Founder’s Day | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton, OH 45013. 513-868-1234. DETAILS: Admission to the park and Ancient Sculpture Museum will be FREE in honor of founder Harry T. Wilks. The museum will have extended hours and the park will commence its Art Cart rental season.

pyramidhill.org

Xavier Music Series | 7:30 p.m. YouTube. DETAILS: EmiSunshine and The Rain. Referred to as a “true child prodigy,” she started writing songs as the age of 5. Rolling Stone called 16-year-old EmiSunshine one of “10 new country artists you need to know.”

xavier.edu/musicseries

March 12, Friday

Pianist Conrad Tao (Photo by Kevin Condon)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Alpha & Omega” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Louis Langrée returns to lead the CSO in both Mozart’s first and his final efforts in composing symphonies – Nos. 1 & 41 (“The Jupiter”). The diversely gifted pianist/composer Conrad Tao takes his turn on a piano concerto from the middle of the composer’s output for that instrument – No. 17 out of 27. The concert repeats Saturday and Sunday, with limited availability. Scoot along if you want tickets.

cincinnatisymphony.org

March 13, Saturday

Memorial Hall Society, LAS Underground | 7:30 p.m. Facebook Live. DETAILS: This series presents local artists live from interesting venues around the city. Knotts is an eclectic local folk-pop band fronted by Adalia Powell-Boehne. Here they perform live from Queen City Clay in Hyde Park.

longworth-andersonseries.com/2020-2021

“Self Savior” by Sea Dax, 2017

Wave Pool Gallery, “New Images of Humans” | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: The idea for the show, curated by Peter Selz, begins with the premise that the visual arts reflect the particular concerns and anxieties of the contemporary era. The exhibit examines the changing face of artistic representation of the human figure, with the inclusion of blacks, women and non-binary gendered folks taking the traditional place of white males. Runs through May 1.

wavepoolgallery.org

March 14, Sunday

Collegium Cincinnati, Shadows & Reflections: Tenebrae Interpretations | 4 p.m. Streaming from Christ Church Cathedral. DETAILS: Vocal and instrumental works by François Couperin, Gerald Finzi, Arvo Pärt and Astor Piazzolla exploring stories, rituals and themes associated with the practice and celebration of Tenebrae, the service of darkness held during the week before Easter. Featuring vocalists Jackie Stevens, Vidita Kannicks and Lauren McAllister.

collegiumcincinnati.org

March 15, Monday

American Jewish Committee, Annual Community Intergroup Seder | 11:45 a.m. Virtual. DETAILS: People from different religious and ethnic backgrounds will come together to commemorate Passover, the festival of freedom. Rabbi Matthew Kraus, Head, Dept. of Judaic Studies at UC, will officiate. Free to the public.

ajc.org/cincinnati