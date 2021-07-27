Culture FIX: July 28-Aug. 3

(Compiled with the assistance of Emma Segrest, Kathryn Puskas and Katie Wenzel.)

Hot fun in the summertime continues this week, with a slew of al fresco happenings and a fine forecast on the horizon.

The opera ain’t over ’til …

Cincinnati Opera, last chance | 8:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. Summit Park, Blue Ash. DETAILS: Not sure what’s left at this point in terms of tickets, but if you can snag some you are in for a treat. Each of these three productions (“Barber of Seville on Thrusday, “Carmen” on Friday and “Tosca”) are top-notch, with “Tosca” tipping the scale at superb – one of the best-sung opera productions this opera singer has heard in a long time. And the CSO backstage makes a huge difference. Of course, you could just grab a bite nearby and happen to stroll by between 8:30 and 10. You can at least hear some of this glory from a distance, thanks to an outstanding sound system. Congrats to the company for pulling this off so we didn’t have to be opera-deprived a second season.

cincinnatiopera.org

July 28, Wednesday

Percussionist Stan Ginn

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, The Pancarribean Trio | 7 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. DETAILS: This island-inspired performance features Stan Ginn on steel drums, playing island classics, jazz, pop and more. High Grain Brewing Company will be selling beverages onsite, and this week’s food vendors are Kabobske Mediterranean and Granny’s Goodies on the Go.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Washington Park Cinema, “National Treasure” | 7 p.m., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This action-adventure, starring Nicolas Cage, is about Benjamin Franklin Gates, historian and amateur cryptologist, who is searching for a lost treasure that was hidden during the Revolutionary War. A coded, unseen map, placed on the back of the Declaration of Independence points to the secret location of this treasure.

washingtonpark.org

July 29, Thursday

InBocca Performance, “The Book of Monsters” | 7 p.m., The Village Players of Fort Thomas, 8 N. Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. DETAILS: This production marks the company’s return to indoor theater. The play tells the story of five girls who sneak into an attic and discover a book filled with tales of monsters … and the chaos that follows. Tickets are $10 and available online. The company requests all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask for safety. Runs through Sunday, Aug. 1.

www.facebook.com/events

East Side Players, “Seussical” | 7:30 p.m., Blue Ash Amphitheater, 4433 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. DETAILS: This is musical includes favorite Dr. Seuss characters: the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz and more. Tickets are $10 and sold at the show; children under 3 are free. Outdoors, please bring a lawn chair. Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. Runs nightly through Sunday, Aug. 1, and again Aug. 4-7.

www.esptheater.org/index.php

July 30, Friday

Cincinnati Art Museum, as seen from the top of the Art Climb

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: The post-pandemic return of “Art After Dark” features live music from DJ Etrayn on the Art Climb, swing dancing with Pones, food from Dewey’s Pizza and Sweets & Meats BBQ, free admission to another exhibit and more. Admission is free and registration is not required.

https://fb.me/e/4FYB2sUAQ

July 31, Saturday

Mike Oberst

ArtsWave, Enjoy the Arts @ Parks | 1-5 p.m. Woodland Mound Park, Anderson Twp. DETAILS: This trio of varied performances is sure to offer something of interest for everyone. Starting the afternoon off is Americana music by the Mike Oberst Duo. Following next is country performer Taylor Alexander, who blends hip-hop, rock and country into one show. Ending the afternoon is Taifa Music, reimagining R&B hits. Series sponsored by Macy’s.

artswave.org/parks

Aug. 1, Sunday

The Barn, “Hot Fun in the Summertime” | 1-4 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227. DETAILS: Final few days to enjoy artwork by Dave Laug representing the joys of the summer season – still life to figurative art – with additional works by his students. Runs through Aug. 3.

https://fb.me/e/10fLQ4mJH

Aug. 2, Monday

The Porch at Washington Park

Washington Park, Jazz in the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Let the Steely Organ Trio bring some swing to your Monday. This summer series has moved from the main stage to the more intimate “Porch,” which is covered, where the cash bar will be open, and Revel will offer some of their wines for tasting. Speaking from experience, bring your own chairs in case the tables are full.

washingtonpark.org

Fountain Square, Trivia Night | 6-8 p.m. 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Rain or shine, grab your friends and compete for prizes. Bar service and soft drinks are available. Admission is free.

https://fb.me/e/2qM4a1Ud3