Cuture FIX: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Lots of opportunities to get your Halloween ya-ya’s out this week. Or, if pumpkin-time is not your thing, we’ve got you covered, too. Check out this week’s selections…

Virtual, vintage Halloween

Friends of Music Hall, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror” | Virtual. 513-621-2728. DETAILS: A 1922 silent German Expressionist horror film directed by F. W. Murnau and starring Max Schreck as Count Orlok, this virtual presentation is enhanced by the theater organ accompaniment of Trent Sims on the Music Hall Mighty Wurlitzer. Access the link and enjoy at home anytime through Nov. 7.

friendsofmusichall.org/events

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Language Lessons” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This 90-minute drama is about two strangers feeling lost and alone, bonding through their laptop screens, and learning what is truly important in building a relationship. The perfect COVID love story, directed by Natalie Morales, who co-stars and co-wrote with Mark Duplass. One night only, with discussion led by Alfonso Barnes and Sara Drabik. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

cincyworldcinema.org

Xavier Music Series, Gerald Clayton Trio | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: The four-time GRAMMY-nominated pianist/composer brings his tour and selections from his new album to Xavier University. Son of legendary bassist, John Clayton, whose music and career were feted recently at CCM, Gerald has charted his own unique path. A very special and creative talent.

xavier.edu/musicseries

Thursday, Oct. 28

Memorial Hall, trueTHEATRE | 7:30 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: True stories – in this case haunting ones – told by real people. “trueNIGHTMARE” presents, count ’em, five tales of terror to spice up your ramp up to Halloween.

memorialhallotr.com

Tender Mercies, Halloween Bash | 6:30-10 p.m., Woodward Theater. DETAILS: Come in costume or as you are. Here’s a chance to celebrate Halloween and help others avoid scary situations in their own lives. While doing so, you can experience virtual reality, sample wines, and participate in silent and live auctions, all accompanied by music from DJ Savannah Sexton. Hosted by local chef and Food Network star Christian Gill and Bridget from 96ROCK Mornings.

www.tendermerciesinc.org/events-1/gala

Friday, Oct. 29

American Legacy Theatre, “Higher” | 7:30 p.m. The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 513-443-5429. DETAILS: In this original rock musical, Benjamin seeks love from people in the world around him and discovers a life long relationship – heroin. Tickets start at $25. Repeats Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. thru Nov. 7.

americanlegacytheatre.org

Aubrey Theobald:

“Soft Power: Mortuary Materials,” 2021

house paint and acrylic

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Two Final Friday Exhibits | 5-8 p.m. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: Two exhibits open Friday: “In Regards to Nostalgia,” curated by Sso-Rha Kang, director of galleries and outreach at Northern Kentucky University, and “Of a Dream,” work by film photographer and mixed-media artist Caroline Bell (BFA ’20). Kang has chosen works by Mark Albain, Jesse Ly and Audrey Theobald. Both exhibits run through Nov. 28.

artacademy.edu

Cincinnati Symphony, “Joy & Freedom” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The CSO kicks off the main part of its season with this expression of the freedom and joy in being able to gather together and share live music. Brahms’ Third Symphony is itself a jubilant outburst. Pianist Drew Petersen joins concertmaster Stefani Matsuo for Brahms’ Scherzo movement from the collaborative F-A-E Sonata. He then helps tie those works together by performing Andrew Norman’s gorgeous, expansive “Suspend,” which explores melodic fragments from both Brahms compositions.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Paper Wings, “They All Began As Paper” | 6-7:30 p.m. 1207 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Author and career consultant Andrea Kay adores birds and has been artfully crafting them for some time now. (andikayart.com) Here’s a chance to view her latest creations while checking out this lovely specialty store right in the heart of OTR on Vine St. The show runs through November.

shoppaperwings.com

Saturday, Oct. 30

Brighton Center, Wine Over Water | 5:30-9 p.m. Purple People Bridge. DETAILS: It seems this event would never happen. Despite pandemic and bridge repairs, this fundraiser helps support one of the most comprehensive service agencies in the region: Sample beer, wine and food, while entertained by Saint Sterling. And it’s always a treat to be on the Purple People. Tickets: $40. VIP table for two or four: $250 or $500.

brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater

Playhouse in the Park, “Need Your Love” | 7:30 p.m. 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: The Playhouse has pulled out all the stops to begin this season with two world premieres. “The West End” continues in the Marx Theatre for another week, and this Shelterhouse season opener is another Cincinnati tale – a portrait of King Records artist Little Willie John. From the creator of “Cincinnati King,” this show features songs including “Fever,” “My Love Is,” “Shakin'” and “Need Your Love So Bad.”

cincyplay.com

Sunday, Oct. 31

Earl Rivers, director emeritus of CCM choral studies

College-Conservatory of Music, “To the Hands” | 3 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: CCM Director of Choral Studies Earl Rivers had decided to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. COVID sent him packing without a celebration. Having come to CCM as a graduate student in the late 1960s, Rivers stayed, joined the faculty, and over the next five decades became a fixture and an inspiration. Known for his insatiable curiosity, Rivers (for whom I first sang in 1977!) was constantly in search of the next great composition to study. Besides his lesser-known passion for musical theater, his two great classical loves are Baroque and contemporary music, both featured in this concert by the CCM choral department: Dietrich Buxtehude’s Membra Jesu nostri and Pulitzer-winner Caroline Shaw’s “To the Hands.” Thanks, Earl, for so many glorious memories and opportunities.

ccm.uc.edu

Pig Works, Flying Pig Marathon | 7:30 a.m. DETAILS: It’s been a long, long time and a 180-season shift since people ran this far competitively here in Cincinnati. If you aren’t running, head on out to the course to cheer these crazy people on, whether they are tackling the whole 26, the half or the relay. Temps should be perfect, at least for the runners.

flyingpigmarathon.com and queenbeehalf.com

Monday, Nov. 1

Montgomery Arts Commission: Live at the Uni | 7 p.m. Sycamore High School Theatre. DETAILS: The next concert in this excellent fall series presents the versatile Tom Steele, who keeps himself stimulated as a member of classic rock band TOAST!, jazz quartet ‘SLICE, and acoustic group, ‘Three Bald Guys’.

montgomeryohio.org/events