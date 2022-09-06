Culture FIX: Sept. 7-13

Can you feel it? That’s the intensity meter revving up to launch us all into full-blown fall arts mode. Choose a few items below to get warmed up, then brace yourselves.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Dr. O’dell Owens

CET/Think TV, 55th Annual Action Auction | CET, Think TV 16. DETAILS: What being around 55 years tells you is that this event works, and it’s a lot of fun! Online bidding began Monday, and hundreds of donated items will be shown on-air today through Friday, 7-11 p.m. and Saturday, 3-11 p.m. The dedicated (and effective) event chair is once again Dr. O’dell Owens.

https://events.cetconnect.org

Judith Turner-Yamamoto

(Photo by Janus Anatta)

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “Loving the Dead and Gone” | 7 p.m. 2692 Madison Rd., Rookwood Commons, Norwood. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: Writer Judith Turner-Yamamoto has been a fixture within the arts scene in Cincinnati in a variety of capacities. This very well-received novel tells how, according to the author, “a 1960s freak car accident sets in motion a series of events that will forever change the lives of the book’s central characters. The novel explores the transformative power of death and how tragedy can bind people together even more lastingly than passion.”

josephbeth.com

Thursday, Sept. 8

Cincinnati Ballet, Kaplan New Works Series | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: As David Lyman shared in our September magazine: “For most people who have a hunger for intriguing ballet, Cincinnati Ballet’s New Works Series is a treat. It’s a chance to see choreography that purposefully charges off into new creative directions with a devil-may-care attitude that is, as often as not, wonderfully invigorating.” Add in the fact that these are the first performances under the supervision of new artistic director Jodi Gates, and this is definitely Must-See viewing. Continues through Sept. 18.

cballet.org

Washington Park Cinema, “Remember the Titans” | 9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This series shifts to Thursday for the month of September. Equal parts social commentary and inspiration, this movie remains popular two decades hence. Coach Denzel Washington is charged with leading a newly integrated high school football team in 1971, and must go undefeated or risk losing his job.

washingtonpark.org

Friday, Sept. 9

Works by Tim Harrier will be featured in “Back to Abnormal.”

Art Beyond Boundaries, “Back to Abnormal” | 1410 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-421-8726. DETAILS: This group show features top local photographers seeking to document, represent or make personal or artistic statements about the extreme excesses the world is currently witnessing. Part of the FotoFocus Biennial. More below…

artbeyondboundaries.com

Cincinnati Compass, Cincinnati Rhythm | 6-10 p.m. Waypoint Aviation, Lunken Airport. DETAILS: This relatively new nonprofit serves as a connector in the region for immigrants, refugees, expats, international students and others. Its 2nd annual welcoming event features local food with international flavor, drinks and entertainment. Tickets: $25.

www.cincinnaticompass.org

Jim Hopkins as “King Lear”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “King Lear” | 7:30 p.m. 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Set in contemporary Europe, a familial dynasty divides when an aging patriarch splits his estate between two wicked daughters and casts out the third – the only one who truly loves him. One of Shakespeare’s towering achievements. Show runs through Oct. 1.

cincyshakes.com

Mary Mattingly, “Pull,” 2013, C-print, 40”x40”, Robert Mann Gallery

Contemporary Arts Center, “On The Line. Documents of Risk and Faith” | 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., downtown. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: This group exhibition is part of upcoming FotoFocus and is concentrated on lens-based work of artists who engage the complex and contested relationship humans have with notions of environment, wilderness, nature and place. Runs through Jan. 15. Fall reception for this and other CAC fall exhibits in Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

contemporaryartscenter.org

Marlene Steele: “Roddy at the Wall,” Oil on canvas, 36″ x 30″

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “ViewPoint 54” | 5-8 p.m. 6936 Madisonville Rd., Mariemont. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: This is the annual juried show hosted by the Cincinnati Art Club, first held in 1968. Check out this year’s list of invited artists from across the country. Also open Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and continuing through Oct. 1.

eiselefineart.com

Rick Mallette: “Poppies #1,” 2021 acrylic spray and acrylic marker on photomural, 100″ x 72” (detail)

Indian Hill Gallery, “New Paintings” | 6-9 p.m. 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd., Remington. 513-984-6024. DETAILS: Artist Rick Mallette creates illustrations, GIF animations and virtual reality environments by painting or drawing on walls, paper, canvas, photomurals, postcards and vinyl, plus digital media. Exhibit runs through Oct. 28.

indianhillgallery.com

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden

Cincinnati Poetry Slam | 5 p.m. Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville. DETAILS: Hosted and executive produced by award-winning spoken word artist/entrepreneur Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden. Sixteen poets face off in a three-round battle.

cincinnatipoetryslam.com

Queen of the Hills Street Festival | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. East McMillan Street between Gilbert and Kemper. DETAILS: After decades of fits and starts, Walnut Hills is finally emerging as “next” among Cincinnati’s coolest neighborhoods. This festival celebrates that emergence with music, art, dance, food and more.

www.facebook.com/whstreetfoodfest

TempleLive at River Front Live, Freekbass | 8 p.m. 4343 Kellogg Ave., East End. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s own funk legend, a devotee of Bootsy Collins and Cincinnati’s funk roots, returns home from touring to jump start your Saturday night. These guys are really good and a blast in concert.

riverfrontlivecincy.com

Recyclabowls, among many exhibitors at the Westwood Art Show

Westwood Art Show | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 3017 Harrison Ave., Westwood. DETAILS: A lot has been happening to bring Westwood forward in recent years. This annual showcase of local art, music and more takes place on the grounds of the Westwood Town Hall. Rain or shine. Check out what’s new…

westwoodartshow.com

White Water Shaker Village, An Afternoon of Shaker History Tour | 2-5 p.m. 11813 Oxford Rd., Harrison. DETAILS: White Water, established in 1823, is one of 24 Shaker communal villages founded in the United States. The village is home to the country’s only remaining brick meeting house, which was built in 1827 with an unusual suspended truss system. Learn about the daily life of a Shaker. Discover the styles of businesses Shakers conducted. Check out collections of Shaker goods. Explore the property to see the stable, barns and historic outbuildings. Repeats Sept. 25.

whitewatervillage.org

Sunday, Sept. 11

DAAP Galleries, “Paul Briol: Passed Forward“ | Meyers Gallery, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-2839. DETAILS: This exhibit, another in conjunction with FotoFocus, is in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati Art Collection. The show features a wide selection of works by noted jourrnalist and photographer Paul Briol, images of current iconic local landmarks while still in their infancy, and of the Ohio River Valley, the seven hills of Cincinnati and more. Runs through Nov. 20, with a mid-semester reception, Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m.

daap.uc.edu

Second Sunday on Main, “Sustain on Main” | noon-5 p.m. Main Street, 12th to Liberty, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: September’s theme for this eclectic street fair will highlight businesses and entities committed to building a green and sustainable future for Cincinnati, including a Food Rescue Chef Showdown, sponsored by the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Last Mile Food Rescue will run a live food rescue and challenge local chef’s to flex their skills and imagination in a cook-off. Plus arts and crafts vendors, live music and a Bengals watch party at the Woodward Theater.

facebook.com/OTRSSOM

Taft Museum of Art, Fall Jazz Series | 2:30-3:30 p.m. 316 Pike St., Lytle Park, downtown. 513-241-0343. DETAILS: Here’s yet one more reason to visit the Taft on Sundays when admission is free. Jordan Pollard has made her way into the top tier of local jazz pianists and regularly performs with the best in town. Sunday she will be joined by…? Registration required, however. This series repeats Sundays through Oct. 2.

taftmuseum.org

Monday, Sept. 12

Woodward Theater, “Anonymous Club” | 7:30 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: Adding film to its menu offerings of concerts, conferences and weddings, the Woodward presents this cinematic diary featuring timeless, sweet-voiced, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett.

woodwardtheater.com