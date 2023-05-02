Welcome, Uni: Cincinnati Nature Center adds raptors to ambassador program

Through a partnership with Glen Helen Raptor Center, the Cincinnati Nature Center has added raptors to its animal ambassador program.

The first bird, a grey morph Eastern screech owl named Unicorn (Uni for short) recently was introduced in the Rowe Visitor Center Auditorium. Due to an injury, Uni cannot be released in the wild but will educate members and guests on the importance of these vital species. Uni and a second raptor will be introduced to the public in early summer after they’ve acclimated to their new home.

Unicorn has joined the Cincinnati Nature Center as an ambassador.

Visitor Services Manager Anne Robinson holds Uni, a grey morph Eastern screech owl, alongside the volunteers who helped build the Nature Center’s new raptor mew.

Visitor Services Manager Anne Robinson introduces Uni, a grey morph Eastern screech owl, during a raptor reveal for special guests.