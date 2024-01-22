Culture FIX: Jan. 24-30

If this week’s culture agenda doesn’t get you off the couch, nothing will. Visual art takes a commanding lead with a bevy of exhibit openings along with Art After Dark at the CAM. If music is your gig, the CSO plays a crowd-pleasing program of Mozart favorites (no, there won’t be “too many notes”), while Christ Church Cathedral music tunes up, again, after their busy holiday season. Enjoy!

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Paige Williams

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Faculty Exhibition 2024 | 5-8 p.m. Opening reception, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: ‘Tis the season for faculty exhibitions by our many local collegiate art programs. The work of 26 AAC faculty members will be on display and includes a wide variety of media. At 155 years old, AAC remains dedicated to fostering the spirit of creativity and artistic experimentation among teachers as well as students. Through Mar. 1.

Nathan Laube

(photo by Joseph Routon)

Cincinnati Museum Center, Nathan Laube with Kelly Hale and Christopher Pell | 7:30 p.m. 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: Organist Nathan Laube slides onto the bench of the Museum Center’s grand E.M. Skinner organ (which is actually a combination of two organs) for this concert with CSO principal clarinet Christopher Pell and retired CCM opera professor, Kelly Hale. For the organ afficionados amongst us, the console was originally built in 1929 and the antiphonal division of the organ is from the home of noted industrialist Powel Crosley, Jr. The organ’s nearly 5,000 pipes are spread across six different divisions in the rotunda. Laube is an internationally known pedagogue and recitalist and serves as associate professor of organ at the Eastman School of Music. If you’ve experienced the rotunda acoustics at the CMC you know you’re in for a rousing treat.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Wait Until Dark” | 7:30 p.m. Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, 4990 Glenway Ave., Westwood. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: American playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott’s 1966 play to make it even more menacing than the original. In 1944, Susan Hendrix (played by Anna Hazard), a blind woman, is imperiled by a trio of drug dealers in her own apartment. She and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion. Considered one of the scariest moments ever. In case you were thinking you’ve seen this, before, it was adapted into a 1967 movie starring Audrey Hepburn. Through Feb. 18.

Friday, Jan. 26

ArtWorks V2 Gallery

ArtWorks, “Crafting Conversation: Art as a Protest” | 5-7 p.m. V2 Gallery, 929 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-333-0388. DETAILS: Under the guidance of Cincinnati-based artist Ciara LeRoy, this show of works by artists ages 16-24 delves into the ways in which art, handicraft and activism work together toward positive and sustained change. LeRoy is an independent, Cincinnati-based artist specializing in hand-lettering, embroidery, illustration and murals with a nod towards a more just and equitable society. Through Mar. 14.

Kathy McGhee

Manifest Gallery, “Paperwork,” “Printed Landscapes,” “Foodstuffs,” “Waxworks“ | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: These exhibits demonstrate the creative power and possibilities of everyday, functional necessities most of us think nothing about. Artwork that explores other uses of paper, print, food and wax will surely invite us to have a second look, perhaps discovering beauty and invention we had not considered. Yours Truly might consider getting out for this one. Through Feb. 23.

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: If you’ve never been to Art After Dark go, TONIGHT! Enjoy music from DJ Apryl Reign and a live performance from Pones in celebration of the exhibit “Charles White: A Little Higher.” The current ticketed exhibit, “Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass” is free. Plenty of food for purchase and a cash bar will kick things up a notch. Get there, early. (Parking is at a premium.)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Isaac Cates

Vocal Arts Ensemble, Harmony Across Traditions: An Evening with Isaac Cates | 7:30 p.m., Zion Baptist Church, 630 Glenwood Ave., Avondale. 513-751-8608. DETAILS: Internationally renowned conductor and composer Isaac Cates takes the podium for an evening of contemporary choral, gospel and folk music. Born in Kansas City, Cates studied classical piano and voice, but maintains his strong roots in gospel and soul. For nearly 45 years the Vocal Arts Ensemble has been Cincinnati’s premiere professional vocal ensemble nurturing the public’s appreciation of the life enriching qualities of the choral arts.

Dame Jane Glover

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Mozart | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, 513-381-3300. DETAILS: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Stefani Matsuo has had to withdraw due to a minor injury. Instead of the Sinfonia Concertante, CSO principal clarinet Christopher Pell will complete a very busy week – see Wednesday above – by performing Mozart’s famous Clarinet Concerto.) Dame Jane Glover leads the CSO and soloists Stefani Matsuo and Christian Colberg in a program of well-known Mozart favorites. Matsuo (CSO concertmaster) and Colberg (CSO principal viola) perform Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364. The orchestra rounds out the program with two symphonies, No. 13 and No. 36, Linz. Glover has been on podium since her debut at Britain’s Wexford Festival in 1975. In demand as both an international opera and symphonic conductor, she is a leading interpreter of the Mozart repertoire. Repeats on Jan. 28.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Christ Church Cathedral, Jonathan Ryan, Organ | 3 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: An award-winning recitalist and conductor, Jonathan Ryan has an exceptionally large repertoire spanning works from the Renaissance to contemporary premieres and collaborations and has recorded on instruments all over the world. He has performed at celebrated venues, festivals and conventions throughout North America and Europe. Ryan performs on the cathedral’s recently renovated Richards, Fowkes & Co. Opus 24 organ.

Longworth-Anderson Series, Branford Marsalis | 8 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., downtown. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: One of the most revered and influential figures in music, saxophonist Branford Marsalis takes the MEMO stage with his celebrated ensemble, the Branford Marsalis Quartet. The evening is sure to include many of his inventive, original compositions and other jazz and popular classics. Only a few tickets remain. You might be one of the lucky ones.

Monday, Jan. 29

Memorial Hall

Jazz at the MEMO, A Tribute to John Coltrane, feat. The Four Strangers | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., downtown. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: John Coltrane’s contribution to the language and art form of jazz is legendary. The Four Strangers make their Jazz at the MEMO debut in this evening of well-known favorites as well as some of Coltrane’s seldom-heard compositions. Tim McCord (saxophone, piano), John Zappa (trumpet), Michael Sharfe (bass) and Dan Dorff (drums) – surely not strangers to each other – bring Coltrane classics to life.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Paul Patterson

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live @ Lunch | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Paul Patterson and Friends serve up their special brand of music to accompany your spinach wrap and pasta salad. Patterson plays his original music on classical and 12-string guitars, tossing in a few extra Brazilian flavors. His friends include Justin Dawson on bass, Dan Dorff on drums/percussion and his wife Sylvia Mitchell on violin and accordion. Bring your lunch or buy one at the church.