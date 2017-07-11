What to do/hear/see | July 12-18

Curated by Thom Mariner

This may be one of our more wide-ranging sets of events – from City Flea to Pets in Need, from Wash Park to Pyramid Hill, from “Magic Flute” to “Merry Wives” and openings at Manifest.

Throw in some WOW time (Friday’s Walk on Woodburn) and your week is suddenly quite full. You’re welcome!

City Flea | Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine

Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Once a month, Wash Park is transformed into a very urbane urban flea market, what its founders describe as “a small business incubator, community organization and city advocate.” Use this as your home base for a full day of OTR exploring, from breakfast at Tucker’s or B&A Market to produce shopping or wine tasting at Findlay Market, and an end-of-day cocktail at Sundry & Vice or Longfellow. This is your new Cincinnati. Sip slowly and savor.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and the Cincy Blues Society | Hamilton-Cleves Road, near Hamilton

Saturday, July 15, 3-9 p.m. Blues, Brews & BBQ

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, this is a splendid opportunity to explore one of the true treasures on the outskirts of the metroplex. Let’s see: music, beer and smothered meats, plus you get to sample this unique combination of sculpture and landscape…head out from Wash Park about 5 o’clock; you’ll still have three hours to change your scenery. Why not, right? It’s summer!

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Friday, July 14, 10 p.m. “Bad Boys”

Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. “Toy Story”

Wednesday, July 12, 9 p.m. “Legally Blonde”

Wednesday, July 19, 9 p.m. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) has made the Wash Park neighborhood a haven for mainstream movies in the summer…perhaps an urban extension of the family drive-in? From late night film noir to the dark side of childhood dreams, a ditzy dame of a legal mind, and possibly the best animated film ever, the next eight days doth overflow with cinematic joy.

FUNDRAISERS

Pets in Need | 520 Wyoming Ave., Lockland

Sunday, July 16, noon-3 p.m. Ice Cream Social

Even most of us who don’t have pets love animals. Bring your “well-behaved” dog (on a nonretractable leash) and enjoy games, food, ice cream, cuddling adoptable pets from SPCA, plus a visit from the Lockland Fire Department.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717

Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m. Erica Wagner, author of “Chief Engineer: Washington Roebling, The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge”

How often have you crossed the Roebling Bridge to Covington and imagined what Cincinnati was like more than 150 years ago? If you’d like to know more about this legendary landmark, get thee to the Merc on Thursday, and grill the woman who literally wrote the book.

Thursday, July 13, 6-9 p.m. “Southern Comfort,” Hot Magnolias

If you haven’t yet heard the Hot Magnolias, then you aren’t familiar with the term “hot fun in the summertime,” at least the post-Sly and the Family Stone version. These guys, very different from Sly and his guys, are simply a blast – one of the best and most organic bands the region has to offer.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Monday, July 17, 7 p.m. Weather Report, featuring Noise Police

One of the most iconic groups in the jazz fusion movement of the 1970s, Weather Report was unique in sound and texture. The Noise Police, made up of some of the best young jazzers in the area, bring this group back to life for one night only: Josh Kline (sax), Mike Darrah (keyboard), Dominic Marino (keyboard/percussion), Aaron Jacobs (bass) and Devon Leigh (drums).

Cincinnati Opera | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 513-241-2742

Saturday, July 15, 20, 22 & 23. “The Magic Flute,” by Mozart

This magical production of “Magic Flute,” Mozart’s last opera (1791), just might alter the way you think about opera, in general. A fairy tale, complete with some of the highest and lowest notes ever sung onstage, this partially animated version visits the sensibilities of the cinematic ‘20s, and integrates the singers, dramatically, in ways you’ve never experienced before. Tickets are scarce, so scoot along now.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. 513-381-2273

Friday, July 14, 7 p.m. Shakespeare in the Park: “The Merry Wives of Windsor”

For those who prefer their thespians al fresco, your favorite time of year is here. Check out the Cincy Shakes website for specific future dates and times – dozens of performances all over the region in the coming six weeks. “Romeo and Juliet” takes over in August, at various locations through Sept. 3.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513-861-3638

Thursday, July 13, 6-9 p.m. Public reception for artists-in-residence Brianna Angelakis and Charlie Goering

Friday, July 14, 6-9 p.m. Opening reception: “Sketch,” “In Memoriam,” “Master Pieces 11”

Manifest chooses two artists-in-residence each year who set up studio in the back of the gallery, participate in life drawing classes, submit pieces for upcoming exhibits, and are featured in an end-of-year show of their recently completed work. Thursday evening is your chance to meet Brianna and Charlie, the newly chosen, and to learn more about their creative bents. On Friday, Manifest opens three new shows, as part of the regular Walk on Woodburn neighborhood gallery and pub crawl. If you can’t be there Friday, these exhibits run through Aug. 11.

Wash Park Art | 1215 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-291-3626

Friday, July 14, 5-8 p.m. “Midsummer Dreams / We Are Such Stuff”

Just a half block north of the soon-to-open Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s brand new theater, Holly Doane Spraul hosts an exhibit opening reflective of their opening play in September – The Bard’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The exhibit runs through Sept. 23. While you’re there, take a stroll around the block to see all the additional development completed or coming online: The Transept at 12th and Elm, Queen City Radio at 12th and Central Parkway and the new office building across the street, and of course, Music Hall. Then stop by the park’s dog park just for a fun few minutes and sip a pint at the outdoor patio and watch the kids play in the fountains.