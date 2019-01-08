What to Do/Hear/See | Jan. 9-15

By Thomas Consolo

Happpp-y New Year! Hope you’re remembering to write 2019 on your checks. (Millennial readers, ask your parents what a check is.) We should be headed into the worst of winter by now, but Mother Nature hasn’t seemed to notice it’s January yet. So let’s take advantage by heading out to see what cultural opportunities the new year has to offer.

CULTURAL EVENTS

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 1600 Montague Road, Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-4003

Through Sunday, Jan. 13: Holiday Traditions

Like the song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, so here’s a chance to keep the good feelings a little longer. At the Behringer-Crawford, the holiday displays continue through this weekend. That includes Holiday Toy Trains, Wiley Wahoo’s Winter Wonderland and Dickens Village. Why not head down to Devou Park and get one more dose of holiday cheer?

DANCE

MamLuft & Co. Dance | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12, 8 p.m.: “Quadrangle”

Cincinnati’s contemporary dance company offers four works by four choreographers, including MamLuft’s own Susan Honer and Elena Rodriguez Moore. Two are world premieres, while “No. 3” (by Rodriguez Moore and Honer) was a 2017 commission by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra. A Q&A with the artists follows Saturday’s performance. At the Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

FILM

Cincinnati World Cinema | 719 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 859-957-3456 (FILM)

Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 9 and 10, 7 p.m.: “Shoplifters”

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 2018 “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is up for this year’s Best Foreign Film Oscar. (It was a finalist at the Golden Globes, too, but didn’t win.) Events force an underemployed Japanese couple to reappraise their habit of shoplifting to make ends meet – and their life as part of Tokyo’s shoplifting subculture – to decide whether their belief in love really trumps family. It’s the final days of a week’s run.

Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227; 513-272-3700

Thursday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.: “The Agony and the Ecstasy”

Winter is a great time to see a movie. The Barn accommodates with the latest offering from the Woman’s Art Club ArtFlix series. This month, it’s the 1963 classic with Charlton Heston and Rex Harrison squaring off as Michelangelo and Pope Julius II as the artist struggles to paint the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. As the saying goes, they don’t make ’em like this any more.

Benjamin Beilman performs with Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

MUSIC

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12, 8 p.m.: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”

The CSO already has kicked off the second half of its season with a lush, Rachmaninoff-centered program. Now for something completely different. Richard Egarr leads an all-Baroque program that features the best-known of Vivaldi’s 23,794 concerti (yes, I made that up), the first four violin concerti among 12 published as the collection “The Contest Between Harmony and Invention” (I did not make that up). Accompanied by a descriptive poem of the composer’s, each of the four depicts a season. Egarr, who took the helm of the Academy of Ancient Music from original-instrument legend Christopher Hogwood, will lead from the keyboard; Curtis Institute grad Benjamin Beilman handles the violin duties. Before intermission, Egarr takes center stage in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

Brooklyn Rider

Chamber Music Cincinnati | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Rider

Apologies about the short notice on this one, but please give it your serious consideration. Chamber Music Cincinnati moves to the Memorial Hall portion of its season with the string quartet Brooklyn Rider. The group specializes in contemporary repertoire, and they were Philip Glass’s pick to record his complete string quartets. Tonight’s program balances several selections by contemporary women composers with Beethoven’s Quartet No. 15, Op. 132. It includes the lovely “Heiliger Dankgesang,” written after the composer’s recovery from a long illness.

Xavier University | 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207; 513-745-3939

Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.: Igor Butman and the Moscow Jazz Orchestra

A day before back-to-back, two-night stands in New York and Los Angeles, Butman and the Moscow Jazz Orchestra offer the Queen City an exclusive preview of its “Tribute to Benny Goodman.” It’s actually a logical fit: Like Goodman, Butman has bridged the classical and jazz worlds, starting as a classical clarinet major and switching to jazz saxophone. He studied in the 1980s at the Berklee School of Music in Boston, and he’s maintained a foothold in the U.S. ever since. These performances are part of his Moscow band’s 20th anniversary celebrations. At Xavier’s Gallagher Theater.

THEATER

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-2030

Opens Saturday, Jan. 12: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Victor Hugo gets the Disney treatment in this adaptation of the animated film. Includes songs from the film’s Oscar-winning score plus additions by the project’s original songwriting team, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz (they of “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Wicked” fame). Weekends through Jan. 27.

Know Theatre | 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669

Opens Friday, Jan. 11: “Red Bike”

Know’s season of fear (and how we face it) continues, this time with a touch of nostalgia. “Red Bike” is a story of changing cities and the fears we face as our perspectives widen. Remember that bike you had when you were 11, the one that made you dream about a world bigger than the one in which you live? Through Feb. 2.

Playhouse in the Park | 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888

Opening Thursday, Jan. 10: The Second City – “It’s Not You, It’s Me”

The next generation from America’s legendary improv proving ground stop by the Shelterhouse Theatre for a few weeks to offer their comic take on, as they say, “the mire of human relationships.” Through Jan. 27.

“Winner” by Eric Anderson

VISUAL ART

Park National Bank Art Gallery | 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, OH 45103; 513-558-2787 (ARTS)

Through Feb. 5: “Abandoned”

This exhibition of photographs of abandoned spaces by Eric Anderson opened Monday, but we weren’t on duty last week to tell you about it. Did you even know UC Clermont College had an art gallery? At just 20 minutes from downtown, why not check it out?



“Adiantum pedatum.” Maidenhair fern, before 1926 – Karl Blossfeldt

Courtesy of Karl Blossfeldt Archiv / Stiftung Ann und Jürgen Wilde, Pinakothek der Moderne, München

Last chances

A few more FotoFocus-related exhibitions are soon to close:

• “No Two Alike”: Restages the 1929 exhibition of plant photographs by German sculptor Karl Blossfeldt and photographs by American photographer Francis Bruguière. Juxtaposed with the work of contemporary German artist Thomas Ruff. Through Sunday at the Contemporary Arts Center (44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-345-8400).

• “Muse” and “tête-à-tête”: We didn’t have much opportunity to talk about it, but FotoFocus spread its wings all the way up I-75 to Dayton. In these companion exhibitions, the Dayton Art Institute looks at the work of Mickalene Thomas. Through Sunday (456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405; 937-223-4278 [4ART]).

