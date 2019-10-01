What to Do/Hear/See: Oct. 2-8

Now that most of our fall festivals have come and gone, summer may leave us at last, too. No matter if you’re a fan of lingering summer or cooler autumn, we’ve got some events – both indoor and outdoor – to lure you out of the house and into some arts and entertainment. Such as….

FESTIVALS

(Wait, there’s more…) Oktoberfest

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6 | Cincinnati Donauschwaben, 4290 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252

What? You think we’re done with Oktoberfests? Well, not in Cincinnati. What may in fact be the final fest of the season taps its kegs at 6 p.m. Friday. It’s not the area’s biggest or oldest, but there’s traditional German entertainment (including performers from Europe) and a pretty decent beer selection (including three Hofbräu taps, which is, after all, Munich Oktoberfest’s hometown brew). Head up to Colerain Township for a more personal-sized fall festival. The weather may even be … dare we say? … fall-like.

513-385-2098 or cincydonau.com

Lebanese and Arab Festival

Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Kennedy Heights Arts Center, 6546 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213

Despite the violence of its more recent past, Lebanon is one of the great cultural melting pots of the world, and its capital, Beirut, was known as the Paris of the Middle East. Enjoy Lebanese music and dance; Middle Eastern food (and cooking demonstrations), folk and children’s art, poetry readings and curator led tours of Voices from Lebanon; and educational booths by Arab and immigrant organizations in Greater Cincinnati at Saturday’s festival.

513-631-4278 or kennedyarts.org

‘Voices from Lebanon’

The festival coincides with an exhibition at the arts center of works by 19 contemporary printmakers from Lebanon and Arab artists living in Lebanon. Exhibition runs through Nov. 9. Although it’s technically been open for more than a week, the festival serves as an additional opening celebration.

FILM

“For They Know Not What They Do” at the OTR Film Festival



Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 2-6 | Multiple venues

Born as the ReelAbilities Film Festival in 2011, what is now the region’s largest film festival has been nurtured under the aegis of LADD Inc. – Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled. It has grown from a biennial celebration of the lives, stories, and art of people who experience disabilities into a celebration of shared humanity. After a kickoff luncheon Wednesday, the festival offers more than 60 films in seven venues around the city’s center.

513-487-3954 or otrfilmfest.org

This is just one of the area’s late summer and fall film festivals. Here’s our closer look at three of them.

MUSIC

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:00 p.m. | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Glenn Miller and his big band racked up nearly twice as many Top 10 hits as Elvis Presley. December marks the 75th anniversary of Miller’s disappearance over the English Channel, but his legacy and his band live on. Hear it for yourself tonight in the kind of venue that made it famous: the Music Hall Ballroom. Expect new charts and classic favorites like “Moonlight Serenade,” “In The Mood,” “Little Brown Jug” and “Nearness of You.”

513-621-2787 (ARTS) or cincinnatiarts.org

CCM Philharmonia Orchestra

Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. | Corbett Auditorium, 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221

As we’ll remind you periodically through the season, Cincinnati boasts several accomplished orchestras. Among those is CCM’s top orchestra, Philharmonia. They give their season-opener, an all-Russian program with music by Prokofiev, Rimsky-Korsakov and Shostakovich. Mark Gibson, the orchestra’s music director, conducts.

513-556-4183 or ccmonstage.universitytickets.com

Chanticleer

Chanticleer, tonight, at St. Peter in Chains

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. | St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, 325 W. Eighth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Great Music in a Great Space returns at St. Peter in Chains – one of the city’s most fulfilling concert series. This season kicks off tonight with the venerable (and local favorite) Chanticleer supplying the great music. One would likely expect to hear selections from the group’s 40th anniversary CD, “Then and There, Here and Now,” to be released Oct. 12. It showcases the singers’ eclectic abilities with music by composers ranging from Palestrina to Mason Bates.

513-421-2222 or stpeterinchainscathedral.org

XU Jazz Series: Cécile McLorin Salvant

Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. | Gallagher Theater, 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207

One of the most arresting jazz vocalists on today’s scene, Cécile McLorin Salvant is a multiple Grammy winner. In her latest album, she and pianist Sullivan Fortner meditate on the nature of love through Salvant’s own music and classics by the likes of Rodgers, Sondheim and Stevie Wonder. Hear the magic live Sunday at Xavier’s Gallagher Theater.

513-745-3000 or xavier.edu/musicseries

OPERA

Soprano Jessye Norman in an excerpt from “Die Walküre”

Queen City Opera: “Die Walküre,” Act I

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6, 3 p.m. | Finneytown Performing Arts Center, 8916 Fontainebleau Terrace, 45231

Winterstürme wichen dem Wonnemond … Winter Storms wane in the Full Flower Moon. (That’s in May, for the record.)

The opera world is in mourning this week for the majestic and regal – apt adjectives from the New York Times – Jessye Norman, who died Monday at age 74. In a poignant (or fortunate, depending on one’s perspective) coincidence, Queen City Opera this weekend offers an excerpt of a show in which she soared, Wagner’s “Die Walküre.” Peter Hakjoon Kim sings Siegmund and Mithra Mastropierro is his sister-wife Sieglinde (well, it is an opera).

513-503-8323 or queencityopera.org

THEATER

‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’

Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 2-6 | Patricia Corbett Theater, 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221

As it does in the concert hall with the Philharmonia, CCM offers professional-quality productions in the theater, too. First up in the 2019-20 season is Oscar Wilde’s initial theatrical success. The 1892 comedy is known for its biting criticism of hypocritical society – i.e., its theme is perfectly current. Five performances Thursday through Sunday, plus a special preview tonight.

513-556-4183 or uc.edu

Last chances:

“The Absentee”: How important is your absentee ballot? In 2088, extremely. Even stranded far from home, one can’t escape love, duty or grief. At Know Theatre (1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669) through Saturday, Oct. 5.

“Once on This Island”: Playhouse in the Park’s Calypso-flavored musical is a cross between “Romeo and Juliet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” as island gods make a bet on love and death. At the Marx Theatre (962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888) through Saturday, Oct. 6.

VISUAL ART

Photography by Sohrab Hura at the Cincinnati Art Museum

‘The Levee: A Photographer in the American South’

Opens Saturday, Oct. 5 | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Contemporary Indian photographer Sohrab Hura receives his first solo museum exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum. “The Levee” comprises 83 pictures, most black-and-white photographs, taken in 2016 as Hura traveled the Mississippi River from its confluence with the Ohio to the Louisiana delta for a project called Postcards from America. The art museum acquired the suite through the generosity of the artist and Experimenter Gallery, Kolkata. Runs through Feb. 2.

513-721-2787 (ARTS) or cincinnatiartmuseum.org

‘Auto/Update’ symposium and reception

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5 | The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011

We told you a few weeks back about “Auto/Update,” FotoFocus’ first juried exhibition and a showcase for how digital technology has transformed photographic and video art – and our perception of it. Two special companion events take place this weekend: On Friday, Maggie Lawson debuts a performance-video work as part of the exhibition reception. Reception begins at 5 p.m. Friday; performance is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Carnegie hosts an all-day seminar with sessions starting at 9 a.m. and leading to a 5 p.m. keynote by artist Trevor Paglen.

859-491-2030, fotofocus.org/symposium or facebook.com/pg/FotoFocusCincinnati

Hyde Park Art Show

Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Hyde Park Square, 2700 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

The Hyde Park Square Art Show is the city’s largest one-day art show. This year’s event, the 53rd, features more than 200 artists in media including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and photography.

hydeparksquare.org/hyde-park-art-show

