The virtual return of the fundraiser, in-person arts events, and more… Sept. 9-16

A very busy week ahead in the land of nonprofits. See what might tickle your fancy and entice you to participate or pitch in.

Ongoing…

Cincinnati Museum Center: Maya, the Exhibition | Through Jan. 3. DETAILS: Exhibit showcasing the disruptive genius of the Maya – a civilization of astronomers, mathematicians, inventors and gods – and how Mayan influence continues today.

Tickets

Contemporary Arts Center, Two new exhibits | “Earthing Discharge,” from Marjolijn Djikman (through Jan. 17), is installed in the CAC lobby. The collage of photographs depicts items associated with technology and energy use – minerals, circuit boards, and personal devices. “A Thread of Light,” by Kader Attia (through Jan. 7), examines the symbiotic relationship between colonizer and colonized, oppressor and the oppressed. In this nine-minute video, Attia explores his personal family histories of trauma through the childhood recollections of his mother. Her memories are mediated through the artist, who incises them, word by word, into black scratchboard.

Now through Sept. 12

Auction chair Dr. O’dell Owens with Cincinnati Fire Chief Richard Braun

CET/ThinkTV, Action Auction | Sept. 9-11, 7-11 p.m., Sept. 12, 3 p.m.-midnight. DETAILS: Viewers can call in and bid on donated items to support local public broadcasting stations. Dr. O’Dell Owens returns for his 10th year as chair. Proceeds ensure CET/ThinkTV programs and services remain available for years to come.

auction@CETconnect.org, 513-345-6579 or

Action Auction

Sept. 10, Thursday

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel

Findlay Market, Flavor of Findlay | 6:30-9:30 p.m. DETAILS: Top local chefs pair up with market merchants to create delicious, one-of-a-kind dishes for one night only. Each tasting station has a wine pairing. Silent auction. $90.

Tasting Station Pairings:

Jean-Robert De Cavel, French Crust Cafe & Bistro , Jean-Robert’s Table + Mike Luken, Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood

, Jean-Robert’s Table + Mike Luken, Jose Salazar, Mita’s & Salazar Restaurants + Toncia Chavez, ETC Produce & Provisions

& + Toncia Chavez, Jordan Anthony-Brown, The Aperture + Melissa Engelhart, Em’s Bread

+ Melissa Engelhart, Caitlin Steininger, Cooking with Caitlin + Isis Arrieta-Dennis, The Arepa Place

+ Isis Arrieta-Dennis, Josh Campbell, Django Western Taco + Debbie Gannaway, Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen

+ Debbie Gannaway, Louis Snowden & Victor Brown, The Gourmand Group + Dario Guintini, Roth Produce

+ Dario Guintini, Megan Ketover, Khora + Paul Picton, Maverick Chocolate Co .

. Duy Nguyen, Pho Lang Thang + Kate Zaidan, Dean’s Mediterranean Imports

+ Kate Zaidan, Brad Bernstein, Red Feather Kitchen + Nick & Evie Semertzides, Kofinas Olive Oil

+ Nick & Evie Semertzides, Jean-Francois Flechet, Taste of Belgium + Stephanie Webster, The Rhined

+ Stephanie Webster, Yasel Lopez, Essen + Frank Stier & Laura Riley, Madison’s Grocery

Flavor of Findlay

Local Impact 100 President Sarah Grace Mohr

Impact 100, Annual Awards Celebration | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Watch eight nonprofit finalists’ pre-recorded presentations as they compete for one of four $100,000 grants.

Register

Manifest Gallery, “Common Ground” | 6-7:30 p.m. DETAILS: Virtual panel discussion with select, current Manifest exhibiting artists. Galleries are open, in limited fashion, for public viewing. Registration required.

Register

Artist Pam Kravetz

Musicians for Health, Brain Food | 8 p.m. Zac Greenberg in conversation with artist, advocate and high school art instructor Pam Kravetz, on the role of art and teenage mental health.

Watch

Sept. 11-12, Friday-Saturday

Cincinnati Cares Chief Volunteer Officer Carol Rountree

Cincinnati Cares, 9/11 Day of Service | DETAILS: Volunteer at one of dozens of volunteer opportunities across the city. Individuals and families have the opportunity to sign up to participate in volunteering for projects. Participating nonprofits are keeping the current social distancing practice in mind for the day of service.

Sign Up

“Emergence” by Cedric Michael Cox, 60 x 48: acrylic on canvas

Caza Sikes, Cedric Michael Cox: “The Vivid Voice” | 5-9 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. DETAILS: Indoor/outdoor exhibit celebrating 20 years of Cox’s colorful creativity. New works and some from local private collections. Also, Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and through Oct. 7.

cazasikes.com

Sept. 12, Saturday

Brighton Center, Wine Over Water @HOME | 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. DETAILS: Wine tasting experience from the comfort of your own home. Choose your experience to benefit Brighton Center programs.

Bid

“Behold,” Cherie Garces, 2020: acrylic and glitter on canvas

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Two exhibits | DETAILS: “Uprising” (outdoors through Nov. 28), ten black artists exploring themes of racial justice, curated by Jymi Bolden of Art Beyond Boundaries. Can be viewed as a drive-through experience, or guests can park and explore the exhibit on foot. “Illustrative Becoming” by Latausha Cox (Kennedy Gallery through Nov. 7) involves the auto-ethnographic practice of drawing that maps an individual’s past for the purpose of better understanding their identity – encompassing sketch journal drawings and illustrated collages.

“Relationships and Work “(detail), Latausha Cox, 2020: ink on paper

kennedyarts.org

Melanoma Know More, Moving Against Melanoma | Virtual Walk. DETAILS: Participants pick the time/distance and complete a socially distanced walk. Take photos and use #MovingAgainstMelanoma to help chart your journey! Fees: $30-35, kids 10 and under are free. Suggested fundraising goal: $150/person

Register > Under Events, select “Moving Against Melanoma.”

Stepping Stones, Bloom Virtual Gala | 6:30 p.m. Virtual event. DETAILS: End-of-summer celebration raises support for programs serving people with disabilities. Tune in for free from home for music, cooking demonstrations, raffle, silent auction. Donations encouraged and appreciated in lieu of typical $150 ticket price.

Register

Sept. 13, Sunday

Kara Shay Thomson

Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati, Harmony for Habitat | 3 p.m. Virtual, from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Montgomery | DETAILS: Benefit concert – featuring Cincinnati Symphony musicians (including St. Barnabas music director Michael Chertock), plus soprano Kara Shay Thomson. Selections range from classical to Broadway hits. Performance will remain available online through Sept. 18.

Watch

OTR Chamber of Commerce, Second Sunday OTR | Noon-5 p.m. OTR-wide, masks-on, walkable market featuring more than 50 participating brick and mortar shops in partnership with a diverse array of 41 pop-up shops and local musicians brought to you by Cincinnati Music Accelerator. Merchants and vendors will set-up on the sidewalk outside their storefronts to transform the whole neighborhood into a socially-distant sidewalk fair.

otrchamber.com/secondsundayotr

Sept. 15, Tuesday

ProKids, Call for Community| noon, Virtual. DETAILS: Learn more about ProKids from passionate members of our community and through a video reenactment of one of ProKids’ true stories. More about ProKids and this event.

Tickets

Sept. 16, Wednesday

Christina Fialho

YWCA, Racial Justice Breakfast | 8-9:30 a.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Presentation of annual Racial Justice Awards. Keynote: Christina Fialho, co-founder/executive director of Freedom for Immigrants.



Register